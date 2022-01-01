DULUTH – The Atlanta Gladiators fell 6-2 to the Florida Everblades at Gas South Arena on Saturday.
Atlanta kept the game within arms reach after goals from Cody Sylvester and Mike Pelech until the Everblades scored three unanswered goals to seal the victory.
The Everblades (16-8-2-3) started the scoring midway through the first period after John McCarron netted a shorthanded goal to make it 1-0 (12:31). The Gladiators (12-13-2-1) outshot the Everblades 13-8 in the first period.
Florida took a 2-0 advantage early in the second period after Alex Aleardi scored on a shot from the high slot (3:14).
The Gladiators cut the deficit to 2-1 midway through the second period after a shorthanded goal. Pelech deked behind the Florida net to create space and found Sylvester who slotted a wrister past Florida goaltender Cam Johnson (11:13).
The Everblades took a 3-1 lead late in the second period after Alex Aleardi scored on a one-timer from the low slot (17:39)
Atlanta scored again late in the second period to make it 3-2 after a rebound opportunity. Josh Thrower fired a wrister that Pelech collected and punched into the back of the net (18:47).
Just one minute later, Florida scored to make it 4-2 after Jordan Sambrook scored off a one-timer on a power-play opportunity (19:56).
Levko Koper gave the Everblades a 5-2 lead late in the third period after he tapped in a pass from Alex Aleardi (12:19). Two minutes later, Chris Mckay made it 6-2 with a wrister from the low slot (14:09).
Nell finished his night with 27 saves on 33 shots for Atlanta. The Gladiators take on the Everblades again Sunday at 3 p.m. at Gas South Arena.
