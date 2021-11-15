Georgia Gwinnett College head baseball coach Jeremy Sheetinger has announced the addition of Evan Wise as the program’s pitching coach and recruiting coordinator for the upcoming 2022 season.
The Grizzlies captured the 2021 NAIA national championship – the program’s first national title. The team will enter the 2022 season No. 1 in the NAIA Top 25 preseason poll, earning all 19 first-place votes from the nationwide panel of coaches.
Sheetinger also announced the following additions to the coaching staff: John Topoleski, assistant coach and camp coordinator; Andrew Haubert, director of program development and outfield coach; James Sheltrown, assistant coach and catching coach; Tommy Goodale, director of player development initiatives; Alex Walton, assistant coach; and Paul Fletcher, assistant coach.
Wise comes to GGC from Wake Forest University (North Carolina), where he was the Pitching Lab Coordinator for the NCAA Division I program within the Atlantic Coast Conference. His responsibilities included collecting and analyzing biomechanical data, and using it to prepare throwing plans for Wake Forest's pitchers.
During his time with the Demon Deacons Evan assisted in the development of first-round draft picks Jared Shuster and Ryan Cusick, both with the Atlanta Braves.
“We sought the best pitching coach in the country that fits our program, its demands and our expectations. Evan Wise was the clear choice because of his impressive track record of player development along with having a unique perspective of the scouting/evaluation spectrum – across college, amateur and professional levels,” said Sheetinger, who guided the Grizzlies to a 51-10 record in his second season.
Before Wake Forest, Wise was the summer director of pitching at 108 Performance Academy in Tustin, California. He specialized on teaching pitchers on kinematics and pitch metrics.
In 2018 Wise was an area scouting supervisor for Southern California within the New York Mets organization.
Before that Wise was pitching coach and recruiting coordinator for four seasons at Lenoir Rhyne University (North Carolina). His pitching staff placed fifth nationally in strikeouts per nine innings in 2017 and had the league's pitcher of the year. He helped six pitchers sign professional contracts with Major League Baseball organizations.
Wise also was an assistant coach at University of South Carolina-Sumter for four seasons (2010-14). During one season the team tallied a 2.68 earned run average, best in program history. He also helped mentor 2012 Region X Pitcher of the Year and All-American Tyler Smith.
From 2014-17 Wise was head coach with the Gastonia Grizzlies of the Coastal Plain League. The 2017 team captured the collegiate summer league title. Before that, he was head coach with the Rockbridge Rapids of the Valley Baseball League in 2012 and the Morganton Aggies of the Southern Collegiate Baseball League in 2011.
Wise earned a bachelor's degree in history from Lenoir Rhyne in 2009.
Wise replaces Steve Less, the Grizzlies’ associate head coach in 2020 and 2021 and was a member of the coaching staff since 2014. Less pursued other professional opportunities outside of baseball following the program’s 2021 NAIA national championship season.
“We are forever indebted to Coach Less and his efforts in building this program,” said Sheetinger. “Under his direction, our pitching staff was consistently ranked in the top five of performance categories, plus a stellar track record of preparing our arms for professional baseball. It is only fitting that Steve had the opportunity to win his last game in a Grizzly uniform and we wish him the very best in raising his sons.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.