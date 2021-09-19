LAWRENCEVILLE – Georgia Gwinnett College sophomore Eva Siska advanced to the championship match of the singles and doubles draws at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s South Regional on Sunday before rain suspended play at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The tournament’s championship matches, both featuring GGC players and teams, will be scheduled later in the fall season.
Siska was a decisive 6-1, 6-4 victor against an opponent from SCAD Atlanta to reach the singles championship match — avenging a loss in last year’s regional semifinal. She has risen to the top this year after being the tournament draw’s No. 5 seed.
“It feels really good to reaching a level of play that I’m capable of achieving. My opponent put a lot of balls into play. I just needed to stay strong and raise my energy level to win that match,” said Siska.
The singles championship match will be an all-GGC encounter with Siska playing sophomore Selina Pichler, who is competing in her first ITA tournament. The No. 3 seed defeated No. 2 and fellow sophomore Iryna Lysykh 6-3, 7-5 in a semifinal singles match between doubles teammates.
“It’s always tough playing a teammate since you know about their game. I was exhausted after yesterday’s action, but I’m happy with how I have played in this tournament,” said Pichler.
The Grizzlies also shined in the doubles semifinals. Siska teamed with junior Tereza Koplova for an 8-0 semifinal victory against the No. 4-seeded team from Tennessee Wesleyan University in the morning session. They were the top-seeded team in the doubles draw.
Awaiting them is the No. 3 seed team featuring GGC teammates of senior Maria Genovese and sophomore Stephanie Fernandez. They earned an 8-6 triumph to defeat the No. 2 seed of Pichler-Lysykh team in the other semifinal match.
The winners of the singles and doubles championship matches will automatically qualify for the ITA Cup from Oct. 14-17 in Rome, Georgia. Semifinalists are eligible for at-large selection for the NAIA individual championship event.
“Eva and Selina have both had good tournaments," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "I was very impressed with Eva and Tereza in doubles by picking up an 8-0 win in a semifinal. We are looking to be in good shape with our doubles teams and a number of singles players potentially qualifying to play in the ITA Cup at Rome.”
