urgent Ethan Davis' school-record 43 points lifts Collins Hill past Mill Creek in boys basketball From Staff Reports Feb 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ethan Davis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOSCHTON — Ethan Davis scored a school-record 43 points Tuesday as Collins Hill outlasted Mill Creek 97-92 in Region 8-AAAAAAA boys basketball.Davis, a junior, is a Tennessee Volunteers commitment in football. A.J. Muller had 22 points, including 19 in the second half, for the Eagles, and Kaden McArthur contributed 19 points and eight assists. Recommended for you +11 How the ‘Great Resignation’ has impacted 10 industries Compiling research from industry publications and referencing recent Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 