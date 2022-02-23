SUWANEE — Ethan Davis was held in check for the first 24 minutes and Collins Hill found itself locked in a tight battle against a pesky North Forsyth team in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA boys basketball playoffs Wednesday night.
That changed in the second half.
Sitting on just four points at halftime and North Forsyth leading by one, Davis erupted for 24 points in the second half including a 14-point fourth quarter on six made field goals to help the Eagles pull away and win 70-58, advancing into the second round for the second consecutive year.
As a team, the Eagles scored 26 points in the fourth quarter. Eagles head coach Joseph Dix called it one of, if not their best, fourth-quarter performance all season.
“I would say so, definitely,” Dix said. “We were talking about this earlier. For the first 26 years of this program, we had three state tournament wins. This is our third state tournament win in the last two years. So we’ve kind of got things going in the direction that we want. Hopefully, we’ll continue to build on that.”
On paper, Collins Hill and North Forsyth entered the contest very evenly matched. And through the first two quarters of play, that proved to be the case. The Raiders held a slim 28-27 lead at the break and the two team’s stats were virtually identical.
Each team shot 11 of 23 from the field while Collins Hill accounted for 13 turnovers and the Raiders 12. What ultimately proved to be the difference was Davis. The Raiders lacked a game changer that the Eagles had in Davis and the highly recruited junior was virtually unstoppable in the second half.
Davis was nearly perfect in the second half, shooting 11-for-12 from the field.
“Ethan got going,” Dix said. “When he gets going like that, we kind of go to another level. I was excited about the way we played in the second half.”
The outside shooting of Jayden Williams also proved to be key in the Eagles coming away victorious. With both teams trading shots early in the fourth quarter, Williams connected on three corner 3-pointers in less than two minutes to help keep the Eagles out in front.
With the Eagles holding onto a slim 56-51 lead with 4:32 left thanks to Williams’ hot shooting, Davis took over and scored the next four baskets for the Eagles to put the game away.
“Jayden hit three big threes for us that triggered a run and got us going (in the fourth),” Dix said. “It was a typical state tournament game. A lot of runs and having to deal with a little bit of adversity somewhere along the way and fighting through it.”
Davis finished his night with a game-high 28 points while Williams and Kaden McArthur each chipped in with nine points in the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.