When the Georgia Swarm’s National Lacrosse League season opens Saturday on the road against the Rochester Knighthawks, the club will do so with a roster that is already very much established.
The Swarm can build off of another strong season, one that saw them finish 12-6 and second in the East. It was their third consecutive season with at least 11 wins, and their fourth consecutive playoff appearance.
Head coach Ed Comeau has been with the Swarm for all of that success, including the 2017 NLL Championship. He knows this team has the chance to be another strong one, and he credits a lot of it to the depth he has on offense and the way his players share the ball.
“I think with our group we have so many good offensive players,” Comeau said. “It wouldn’t make sense for us to have an offense where the ball stays in one guy’s stick. Some teams have that, but our offense is based upon every guy scoring, and we’re going to move the ball to the guy who has the best opportunity. We know we’re real effective when the ball is moving and we’re being real active in the offensive zone.”
It’s an incredibly deep offense, but two of the key cogs in Comeau’s machine have been the Thompson brothers. Lyle and Miles combined for 66 goals and 148 points last season, with Lyle’s 43 goals putting him third in the league in that category.
“I feel like we have the same team as we had in 2017,” Miles said. “We put the pieces together, and we have to form that chemistry we had back then and go from there.”
Randy Staats was another key contributor to the offense last season. The 2015 draftee from Six Nations, Ontario posted 37 goals and 96 points last season, and knows this team’s vast potential.
“We just have to buy into our systems and execute,” Staats said. “Executing is a big thing for us. We don’t have that one guy. We just have to move the ball and execute. I think our power play wasn’t that strong last year, so those are huge this year. That could be the difference maker.”
But Staats is not the only Ontario native who will play a huge role on this team. The Swarm’s goaltending tandem of Mike Poulin and Kevin Orleman both come from Kitchener, Ontario, and will look to provide the perfect combination of youth and experience between the pipes this season. Poulin is preparing to open up his 15th season, while Orleman was drafted in 2017 and arrived with the Swarm in 2018.
“It’s pretty cool,” Poulin said. “Being from the same town, playing for the same teams, just in different generations. It’s very rare that this happens in lacrosse. That side of it is really cool. My role is as starting goalie, but I very much consider myself a mentor to the younger guys on the team. It has been great.”
And when it comes to the relationship between the two goaltenders, the feeling is mutual.
“I love it,” Orleman said. “I grew up watching this guy. He’s been there and done it all. To be able to learn from a guy like that is incredible. He’s got to be the most underrated goalie in the league, just because Atlanta is not a traditional box lacrosse market. He’s such a strong goalie. Getting to watch him and how he plays really helps my career.”
The big guns from last season both in terms of putting the ball in the net and keeping it out will all be back for the Swarm, and that gives them a chance to beat anybody on any night. But this team also has a chance to see some unsung heroes burst onto the scene and make a big impact.
“I think a lot of people are talking about Brendan Bomberry after training camp,” Comeau said. “We know what he is capable of doing offensively, and we are going to see him get more reps there. Bryan Cole was a guy last year who played the majority of the year on the defensive end. I think this year playing out the front door, he is going to put up some really big numbers. He is a critical part of our team.”
Bomberry is indeed a guy many people are excited about. The Swarm’s first pick in the 2018 draft had 17 points last season, including a goal in the postseason. Now heading into his second full season, the sky is the limit for him.
“I think Brandon Bomberry,” Staats said when asked about a guy who could have a breakout year. “He plays defense, but he has been scoring a lot of goals in the scrimmages. He played well this summer. I expect a big year from him.”
After the opening night game at Rochester, Bomberry and the rest of the Swarm will return to Infinite Energy Arena for their home opener against the Philadelphia Wings on Dec. 14.