ESPN and Augusta National Golf Club have joined forces for a special event next month.
College GameDay Built by The Home Depot, ESPN’s popular college football show, will be held at the Masters golf tournament, which was postponed from its traditional April date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. College GameDay will originate from Augusta National’s Par 3 course on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.
“Anytime College GameDay travels to a new destination it’s special, and the opportunity to be on the grounds of Augusta National Golf Club during the Masters is extraordinary,” said Jimmy Pitaro, chairman, ESPN and sports content. “As this iconic event coincides with the college football season for the first time, we look forward to getting fans ready for a football Saturday, while also showcasing the Masters and the greatest golfers in the world.”
Longtime ESPN host Rece Davis, who is in his sixth season hosting the show, will be joined on-site by five time Emmy Award-winning analyst Kirk Herbstreit, Heisman Trophy winner and Super Bowl MVP Desmond Howard, College Football Hall of Fame inductee and former Georgia All-American David Pollack, researcher Chris “The Bear” Fallica, who is in his 25th year on the show, former two-sport student-athlete (basketball and volleyball) and Georgia undergraduate and MBA alum Maria Taylor, and Tom Rinaldi. Rinaldi will balance dual roles as he reports on the Masters for the 13th year, as well as contributing to College GameDay’s storytelling. Analyst Lee Corso, a staple on the show since its inception, will be live from his home in Orlando, Fla. Additional contributors include Jen Lada, Pat McAfee and Gene Wojciechowski.
While the show proceeds with no live spectators, ESPN debuted a ‘virtual pit’ this season that gives fans across the country the opportunity to be part of College GameDay each week. Fans can register at www.collegegameday.com for a chance to join the live show. While College GameDay is making its first trip to Augusta National, the show has previously welcomed PGA Tour players Rickie Fowler (former Oklahoma State golfer) and Justin Thomas (former Alabama golfer) as guest pickers in 2015 and 2019, respectively.
“When exploring ways to showcase a fall Masters, we were drawn to the concept of hosting College GameDay at Augusta National to introduce the Tournament to a new audience and provide even more anticipation and excitement to the event,” Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said. “We appreciate the collaboration with ESPN, our longtime broadcast partner, for this first-of-its-kind opportunity.”
