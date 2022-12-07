David Pollack shares a laugh with Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel and Jess Sims at the ESPN College GameDay stage outside of Ayres Hall on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The flagship ESPN college football pregame show returned for the tenth time to Knoxville as the No. 12 Vols hosted the No. 22 Gators. Kns Espn College Gameday
David Pollack, ESPN college football analyst and former NFL linebacker, speaks to the media ahead of GameDay at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., Friday, October 28, 2022. Jackson State will host ESPN's GameDay at the stadium on Saturday, October 29. TCL PreGameDay 210
Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) is interviewed by ESPN reporter Tiffany Blackmon following the win over the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA;Tiffany Blackmon poses with National Championship trophy at College Football Playoff press conference at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; ESPN sideline analyst Andraya Carter prior to the Final Four semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament between Louisville Cardinals and South Carolina Gamecocks at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 3, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; ESPN sideline analyst reporter Andraya Carter during the Final Four championship game of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament between the UConn Huskies and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 3, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; ESPN sideline analyst reporter Andraya Carter during the Final Four championship game of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament between the UConn Huskies and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA;Tiffany Blackmon moderates a College Football Playoff press conference at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA;Tiffany Blackmon moderates a College Football Playoff press conference at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 31, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; From left: ESPN reporter Holly Rowe, sideline analyst Andraya Carter, analyst Rebecca Lobo, play-by-play commentator Ryan Ruocco and studio host Elle Duncan pose during press conference at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 31, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; ESPN sideline analyst Andraya Carter poses during NCAA Womens Final Four press conference at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Parkview grad, and former Georgia and NFL lineman, Matt Stinchcomb talks on the set of "SEC Now" at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. (Photo: Allen Kee/ESPN Images)
Once again, ESPN’s college football bowl season will feature a heavy dose of TV talent from Gwinnett County.
North Gwinnett grad Tiffany Blackmon will work her first College Football Playoff assignment for ESPN as a sideline reporter for the semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU.
Blackmon also is a sideline reporter for the Dec. 17 Cricket Celebration Bowl between Jackson State and North Carolina Central at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as well as the Jan. 2 ReliaQuest Bowl between Mississippi State and Illinois in Tampa, Fla.
Parkview grad Matt Stinchcomb is an analyst for the Dec. 17 LendingTree Bowl between Rice and Southern Miss in Mobile, Ala., and the Dec. 30 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl between Notre Dame and South Carolina in Jacksonville, Fla.
Buford grad Andraya Carter is the sideline reporter for the Dec. 17 Frisco Bowl between North Texas and Boise State in Frisco, Texas and the Dec. 30 Duke’s Mayo Bowl between Maryland and N.C. State in Charlotte, N.C.
In addition to Blackmon, Stinchcomb and Carter, the ESPN broadcasts also will feature studio analyst and Shiloh grad David Pollack, a fixture on ESPN College GameDay and the network’s other college football coverage.
