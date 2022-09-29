Collins Hill Eagles (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Lenny Gregory
Record: 2-3
Last week: Lost to Westlake 23-20
Buford Wolves (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Bryant Appling
Record: 5-0
Last week: Beat Marietta 14-0
One of the most anticipated football games on the Gwinnett high school schedule arrives Friday when the reigning state champions in Georgia’s two largest classes meet in the Region 8-AAAAAAA opener. For those who aren’t there in person, the game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.
Collins Hill is the defending state champion in Class AAAAAAA, as well as the runner-up in 2020, while Buford has won three straight state titles (2020 and 2021 in AAAAAA and 2019 in AAAAA). Now the Wolves are after a fourth straight title, this one in their first season in AAAAAAA.
Buford is 5-0 and on a 16-game winning streak that includes wins this season over two top AAAAAAA teams from Cobb County, North Cobb and Marietta. Its resumé this season also features a win over talented Carver-Atlanta and victories over Mallard Creek (N.C.) and Thompson (Ala.), winner of three straight state titles in its state’s largest class.
Buford, top 10 nationally in multiple polls, jumped up 14-0 in the first half on Marietta last week, but never added to its lead in an eventual 14-0 victory. Alabama recruit Justice Haynes had another big game with 15 carries for 120 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown run. He has 632 rushing yards and eight TDs on only 68 carries this year.
Dale Greene was another offensive bright spot with a 90 percent blocking grade, but the unit needs more point production going forward.
That said, Buford’s defense made sure 14 points were plenty in the Marietta win. The unit, which has held foes to 44 points through five games, got big games from Eddrick Houston (one tackle for loss, two sacks, three QB pressures), Alijah Williams (one tackle for loss, one sack, two QB pressures) and Jadon Perlotte (four tackles, 1 1/2 sacks, one QB pressure, one interception).
The season hasn’t gone quite as smoothly for a revamped Collins Hill team, which is young after losing a large number of key players to graduation from last year’s state title team. The Eagles enter region play on a three-game losing streak, dropping games to a pair of Region 5-AAA teams, Cedar Grove (40-6 loss) and Sandy Creek (33-17), and losing last week to Westlake (23-20).
Turnovers have plagued Collins Hill during its recent slide, including a Westlake fumble return for a score with 4:46 that put the Eagles in a 23-13 hole. Though Mikey Sheehan (19 of 33 passing, 186 yards, two TDs) hit Isaiah Richardson (three catches, 43 yards) for a TD moments later, the turnover was a backbreaker. Ethan Campbell (three catches, 84 yards, TD) also had a big game offensively last week.
The Collins Hill defense has been a strong point all season, leading the way in season-opening wins over Life Christian (Va.) by a 20-0 margin and Brookwood by a 16-13 margin. In the Westlake game, the defense was led by Jayvon Hatch (10 tackles, three for losses), Nick Igbeare (seven tackles, three for losses, two sacks) and Dion Crawford (eight tackles, one for loss, four QB hurries).
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Tom Riden Stadium, Buford
