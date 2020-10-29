Between the arrival of ESPN broadcasting trailers and the talent set to be on display, the beam of Friday night lights will shine even brighter in Loganville when the Grayson Rams play host to region opponent Parkview on the national stage.
The clash of the Rams and Panthers not only showcases a slew of talent, but boasts four 2021 ESPN 300 athletes and will provide the winner a head start toward the Region 4-AAAAAAA title. The matchup only got more interesting with highly touted transfer quarterback Jake Garcia's enrollment at Grayson a week ago.
Both programs' coaches are cognizant of the nature of Friday’s contest and have spent the duration of the week preparing their squads for the challenge that lies ahead.
Parkview head coach Eric Godfree spoke earlier in the week regarding the unique opportunity of taking on Grayson — a top-10 program nationally — and how much a win would mean for his team.
Godfree explained the difficulty of game planning for what has proven to be an explosive Grayson offense and the challenge of defending senior running back Phil Mafah.
“So obviously, everything they’ve done on film, we’ve broke down and were preparing for it, we’ve planned against,” Godfree said. “Mafah, he breaks big runs every single game. So we’re really, really trying to make sure that we’ve got a scheme, a game plan in place where we can get two or three guys on him, and rally to the football.”
Mafah, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound Clemson commit, has accrued 834 yards on 95 rushes through the Rams’ first six games, bringing his average yards per carry to a cool 8.8.
The Panthers head coach continued to elaborate on the multiple dimensions of the Grayson offense by mentioning the potential of facing Garcia, a top-100 recruit nationally.
“The prospect of a possible power-five quarterback, that just all adds to it,” Godfree said.
Consensus four-star quarterback and USC commit Jake Garcia has transferred to Grayson High S…
Garcia, a 6-foot-2 senior, transferred to Grayson earlier in the month after being ruled ineligible at Valdosta High School. The USC commit appeared in just one game for the Wildcats before the GHSA deemed him ineligible because his move from California didn't pass protocol.
Despite the difficult task of taking on what has become a perennial powerhouse in Grayson, Godfree maintains confidence in his players' ability to take advantage of the opportunity before them.
“We always talk about ‘control what we can control,’ and our kids do a good job of that,” Godfree said. “Make sure to stay within what we’re all about, play Parkview football and I believe our kids will do that as well.”
The seventh-year head coach wants to make sure that — despite the talent level of their opponents — the athleticism on his squad does not go overlooked.
“We’ve got some star power as well,” Godfree said. “Some great running backs and quarterback and receivers. So it’s going to be an interesting matchup on both ends.”
To say that Godfree has confidence in sophomore quarterback Colin Houck could be considered an understatement. The coach stated that Houck did not need to place too much pressure on himself and believes there is a solid foundation of leadership surrounding the youngster on offense.
“We’ve got enough great senior leadership that’s going to help out with that...with Jared Brown and Cody Brown and Tyler Curtis and all those guys,” Godfree said. “They’re going to help ease him into it and lead him into it.”
Houck and his teammates will get national spotlight Friday, and Godfree said the program is not downplaying the publicity. Rather, the group using it as motivation.
“There’s no hiding that it’s on ESPN, it’s on national television,” Godfree said. “We’re not going to downplay that. We’re excited about it, our kids are excited about it. We’re using that as an extra weapon for enthusiasm energy.”
On the other side of the matchup, Adam Carter and his Grayson Rams have been approaching Friday night with the same severity; the green and gold are familiar with the difficulties of defending a Godfree-led offense.
The Ram defense has spent the week preparing to limit the roles of senior running backs Cody Brown and Tyler Curtis.
“Coach does a great job over there offensively,” Carter said. “When you’ve got two running backs like they’ve got, it’s hard to deal with.”
The duo of Brown and Curtis has manufactured 1,284 of the Panthers’ 1,323 yards on the ground this year.
Grayson’s head coach noted that the blue and orange are explosive in the run game; however, Carter made a point to compliment the continual improvement of previously mentioned Houck.
“Their quarterback kind of started slow a little bit, but he’s a sophomore,” Carter said. “Now, he’s got a lot of confidence and his receivers have a lot of confidence in him."
Carter’s praise for the talent and coaching of the Panthers did not discontinue there.
“To me, they're the team in the state as far as what they can do and what they return,” Carter said.
Although Grayson enters the contest undefeated and ranked No. 5 in the MaxPreps top 25, criticism still surrounds the program, and Carter has remained insistent that his squad maintains focus.
“We actually did a character ed a few weeks ago I titled block out the noise,” Carter said. “Just to worry about what goes on here from day-to-day.”
In his opinion, his players have responded to the message.
“My kids are humbled, they’re ready,” Carter said. “They’ve done a good job of just going day-by-day and trying to fix ourselves over the last two weeks. It’s not easy.”
While tending to the mental focus of their players, Grayson’s coaching staff has spent the week coming up with ways to feed its talent.
“We try to design game plans to find ways to get our guys the ball,” Carter said. “There’s things we do to get Phil the ball in certain situations, to get Jamal the ball, to get Jaden the ball.”
Jamal Haynes and Jaden Smith — both seniors — lead the Rams in receiving through the team’s first six games, producing a collaborative 612 yards on 40 receptions.
High school football fanatics are no strangers to the playmakers who have already made a name for themselves at Grayson High School; however, one question remained unanswered: Will recent transfer Garcia see the field in Friday’s contest?
Grayson’s head coach claims he will.
GHSA deems Grayson QB transfer eligible
“He’ll play,” Carter said. “I’m not sure when, I’m not sure how many plays, but he’s done a really good job these first three days of meeting with Coach (Aaron) Nance and he’s got a really high football IQ.”
As mentioned by Godfree, the potential of having Garcia see playing time presents a hefty challenge for the Parkview defense and will likely draw even more attention to the contest, something that Carter believes is good for both sides.
“It means a lot for the community,” Carter said. “For both communities to be able to play on a stage and to be able for our kids to get that kind of recognition.”
As kickoff between the Rams and Panthers draws closer, excitement continues to build around Gwinnett for a showdown with more implications than just that of playoffs.
Toe will meet leather at Grayson Community Stadium at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and can be streamed on the ESPN app.
