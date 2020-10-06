©Dale Zanine 2020_09_18 02564.JPG
Game action between Collins Hill against Grayson during Friday night’s game at Grayson. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

ESPN has picked up the Friday, Oct. 30 high school football game between Parkview and Grayson for a national broadcast as part of its ESPN Geico High School Football Showcase.

The game, at Grayson, will be an 8 p.m. kickoff and will air on ESPN2.

