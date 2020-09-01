Georgia’s first two football games this fall — the season opener Sept. 26 at Arkansas and the home opener vs. Auburn on Oct. 3 — were among an early round of selections made Tuesday by the ESPN networks, according to an announcement by the SEC office.
The Bulldogs’ contest in Fayetteville in slated for a 4:00 p.m. kickoff and will be televised by the SEC Network. The following Saturday, Georgia will play Auburn on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.
Kickoff times and networks were announced for the first two weeks of the SEC football season and selected games were announced for three other Saturdays later in the year. Given the unique circumstances of this season, the SEC requested that its television partners make advanced game selections where possible prior to the start of the season to assist the Conference and schools with planning and logistics.
For any games not chosen before the start of the season, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.