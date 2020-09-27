The ESPN College GameDay show will be returning to Athens for the second straight year as the Bulldogs host Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 3.
The show will be on the air from 9 a.m. to noon. This year’s set will be within the confines of Sanford Stadium. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no fans are allowed on the GameDay set.
The last time College GameDay came to Athens was Sept. 21, 2019 when No. 3 Georgia topped No. 7 Notre Dame 23-17. GameDay was last onsite for a Bulldog game when No. 2 LSU beat No. 4 Georgia 37-10 in last year’s SEC Championship Game.
