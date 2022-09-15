Brookwood Broncos (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Philip Jones
Record: 1-2
Last week: Had a bye
Bishop Gorman (Nev.) Gaels (AAAAA Southern-Desert)
Coach: Brent Browner
Record: 3-1
Last week: Beat Hamilton (Ariz.) 45-0
This week provides the longest road trip in the history of the Brookwood football program, which faces host Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas in a game that will be televised nationally on ESPNU.
The Broncos already have gone through a tough early-season schedule with a win over Norcross (28-24) and losses to Walton (34-20) and Collins Hill (16-13), but their upcoming test Friday in Nevada figures to be even more difficult.
Bishop Gorman has won 11 of the last 13 state championships in Class AAAAA, Nevada’s largest classification. The Gaels play a national schedule — Brookwood its its fifth out-of-state opponent this season — and their lone loss is 24-21 to California power Mater Dei, ranked No. 1 nationally. They own wins over Corner Canyon (Utah), St. Louis (Hawaii) and Hamilton (Ariz.), along with national rankings of No. 7 (MaxPreps), No. 12 (High School Football America) and No. 8 (USA Today).
The talent on the Bishop Gorman roster is substantial, including five-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch (Southern California commit), four-star cornerback Justyn Rhett (Georgia commit), four-star safety Kodi Decambra (Oregon commit), three-star cornerback Jeremiah Hughes (LSU commit), three-star edge Jonah Leaea (uncommitted), three-star offensive lineman Zak Yamauchi (Stanford commit), three-star wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (Wisconsin), three-star linebacker Palaie Faoa (Boston College commit), three-star safety Jeremiah Vessel (uncommitted), three-star cornerback Elijah Palmer (Hawaii commit), three-star linebacker Jamih Otis (Hawaii commit), three-star wide receiver Kayleb Ervin (Penn commit), three-star defensive lineman Aiden McComber (Hawaii commit) and three-star linebacker Quincy Davis (uncommitted) in the senior class. The team also features top juniors Elija Lofton (four-star tight end), Audric Harris (three-star athlete), De Von Rice (three-star athlete), Alexander Ruggeroli (three-star offensive tackle), Josh Ulofoshio (three-star edge), Jaylon Edmond (three-star athlete) and Micah Alejado (three-star quarterback).
Brookwood had an off week to prepare for the long trip to Las Vegas. The Broncos and quarterback Dylan Lonergan — an Alabama commit and top-10 quarterback nationally who is the team’s top recruiting attraction for ESPN’s broadcast — hope to bounce back from consecutive losses to Walton (34-20) and Collins Hill (16-13).
In the latest loss, Brookwood led defending state champion Collins Hill 13-0 at halftime before going scoreless in the second half. The offense struggled against the Eagles’ defense, which held Lonergan to 9 of 22 passing for 130 yards.
Brookwood’s defense did have a good showing against Collins Hill led by Malcolm McCain (16 tackles, two for losses, two sacks, two caused fumbles, one quarterback pressure), Joseph Leslie (eight tackles, one for loss, one sack, three QB pressures, one caused fumble), Cali Gober (12 tackles, two for losses, one QB pressure) and Cole Van Hassel (nine tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery).
When: Friday, 10:30 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Bishop Gorman High School
