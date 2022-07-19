The Atlanta Gladiators announced Tuesday that the team has signed forward Eric Neiley for the 2022-23 season.
Neiley is the first player to agree to terms with the Gladiators for 2022-23 as he returns for his fifth tour of duty in Atlanta.
"Signing Eric is a big deal for us because of the intensity and production he brings to the ice," said Gladiators president Jerry James. "We couldn't be happier to have him playing with us for another season."
Neiley, 30, posted 33 points (20G-13A) in 48 games last season with Atlanta. The Warminster, Pennsylvania native was apt to score in bunches and recorded five multi-goal games including a hat trick against the Jacksonville Icemen on Apr. 9.
"We're glad to have him back full time," said Atlanta head coach Jeff Pyle. "He's a great leader and was a big part of our success last year. I'm excited to see him have a big year."
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound forward has skated in 215 Gladiators games across the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2019-20, and 2021-22 seasons. During his time in Atlanta, Neiley has accumulated 154 points (78G-76A) and ranks fourth in all-time Gladiators goals.
"I'm very excited to be back for another year with the Glads," said Neiley. "Obviously, it was a disappointing ending last season, but that just makes all of us hungrier and more excited for this upcoming one. Atlanta is my home, so there's no place else I'd rather be playing or want to win a championship."
Neiley has also seen time with the Adirondack Thunder and the Jacksonville Icemen in the ECHL. For two years between 2017 and 2019, he played overseas with the Sheffield Steelers and Milton Keynes Lightning in the United Kingdom's Elite Ice Hockey League. Immediately after finishing his four years of playing NCAA Division I hockey at Dartmouth College, Neiley turned pro with the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League at the tail end of the 2014-15 season.
