Neiley shot.JPG

Florida Everblades against the Atlanta Gladiators. January 1, 2022 Photo: Dale Zanine / Atlanta Gladiators

 Dale Zanine

DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators won their third straight game on Saturday night against the Orlando Solar Bears in a 5-3 game at home. Eric Neiley and Reece Vitelli both scored two goals to lead Atlanta.

The Gladiators (12-6-1-0) trailed by two goals at two different stages in the game but scored three goals in the second period to pull away from Orlando (6-10-4-1).

