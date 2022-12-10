DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators won their third straight game on Saturday night against the Orlando Solar Bears in a 5-3 game at home. Eric Neiley and Reece Vitelli both scored two goals to lead Atlanta.
The Gladiators (12-6-1-0) trailed by two goals at two different stages in the game but scored three goals in the second period to pull away from Orlando (6-10-4-1).
As in Friday night's matchup, the Solar Bears delivered the first blow in the first period. Mathieu Foget skated in on a breakaway and scored on the backhand to give the Solar Bears a 1-0 lead (2:49).
Jaydon Dureau made it 2-0 with a wrist shot from the left circle later in the first period (16:18).
The Glads found the scoreboard late in the first with the 'Captains Line' on the ice. All three alternate captains picked up a point on Eric Neiley's ninth tally of the season (18:37). Neiley was able to secure a rebound from Mike Pelech and Cody Sylvester and flip it into the net.
A wild second period began with another Orlando score. Chris Ordoobadi extended the Solar Bears' lead with a wrist shot from the right circle (2:34). 10 minutes later, Atlanta's Reece Vitelli dove towards the net to knock a rebound into the Orlando cage (12:47).
Late in the second, Orlando's Ross Olsson was assessed two penalties on one shift when he roughed Colin Theisen and tripped Liam Kirk. On the ensuing 5-on-3, Vitelli tucked in his second tally of the night following a scrum in front of the Orlando net to tie the game at 3-3 (18:01). Less than a minute later with Atlanta on a 5-on-4, Neiley bashed in another rebound to give the Glads their first lead of the night (18:42). Atlanta outshot Orlando 22-8 in the second period.
Colin Theisen closed out the game with an empty-net goal at the end of regulation to seal Atlanta's 12th win of the season (19:26).
The Gladiators outshot the Solar Bears 52-32, and goaltender David Tendeck picked up his fifth win of the season with 29 saves for Atlanta.
Atlanta plays its third game in as many days on Sunday at 3 p.m. against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on the road.
