Florida Everblades against the Atlanta Gladiators. January 1, 2022 Photo: Dale Zanine / Atlanta Gladiators

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Atlanta Gladiators got three points from Eric Neiley to defeat the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 3-2 Saturday evening at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Both goaltenders stood tall in the opening frame, not allowing either team to get an early edge as the first period ended tied at zero.

