Neiley celly (1).jpg

DULUTH — Eric Neiley powered the Atlanta Gladiators to a 5-2 win over the Orlando Solar Bears at Gas South Arena on Friday night.

Neiley picked up two points in the win, and now has five points in the last two games. The Gladiators (11-6-1-0) used three empty-net goals late in the third period to pull away from the Solar Bears (6-9-4-1).

Recommended for you