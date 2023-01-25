x_KEN3232.jpg

Parkview head football coach Eric Godfree during a 2021 game at Parkview.

 Craig Cappy

Eric Godfree has resigned as head football coach at Parkview, his alma mater, the high school football program announced Tuesday on social media.

Godfree went 70-37 in nine seasons as the Panthers’ head coach, a position he took over from the legendary Cecil Flowe, who led the program from 1993-2013. He won two region titles during his tenure, three of his teams reached the state quarterfinals and one made the state semifinals.

