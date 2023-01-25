Eric Godfree has resigned as head football coach at Parkview, his alma mater, the high school football program announced Tuesday on social media.
Godfree went 70-37 in nine seasons as the Panthers’ head coach, a position he took over from the legendary Cecil Flowe, who led the program from 1993-2013. He won two region titles during his tenure, three of his teams reached the state quarterfinals and one made the state semifinals.
Godfree’s future plans haven’t been made public.
“For showing us how to be a Panthers, Thanks Coach Godfree! Good Luck Coach!,” Parkview’s football program posted on Twitter.
Godfree, a 1994 Parkview grad, also was a Panthers assistant from 1999-2003 when the program won three straight state titles from 2000-02 and broke a state record with 46 straight wins.
He then spent 10 years at head coach at Loganville, going 53-50 with three playoff appearances and one region title before his hire as Parkview’s head coach.
