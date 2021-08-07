As one of the original Georgia Gwinnett College head coaches, Steve DeCou has the unique perspective of seeing his program grow from its infancy.
When he was hired as the Grizzlies’ men’s soccer coach in January, 2012, he was tasked with building a roster, a culture and a winning tradition at growing school with brand-new athletic facilities.
Looking back, his mission has gone well.
GGC has a 113-36-17 record, reaching double figures in wins every season, and has made seven NAIA national tournament appearances in DeCou’s nine seasons. His 10th begins later this month.
“It’s been 10 years. Where has the time gone?” DeCou said. “I remember playing on the intramural field in the opener and here we are about to embark on Year 10. We’ve still got a long ways to go. We’ve still got to get our national championship. … Year 10 gives you a little time to reflect and think about what this place was, how we came from nothing and now we’ve got a pretty good thing going on here. Let’s maintain what we’re doing and add to it. We’ve got a pretty good legacy left by our first nine classes.”
The most recent GGC class had an interesting journey thanks to a COVID-19 delay that pushed its typical fall season into the spring of 2021. The spring season began Feb. 18 and ran through April 22, forcing a quick turnaround for the upcoming fall season, which begins Aug. 24 with a home match against Union (Ky.).
“We finished middle of April and normally you have eight months to prepare for the season, so it’s been a little bit of catch up and scramble to make sure everything’s done,” DeCou said. “Normally you can pace through the spring and summer to get yourselves ready … But to look back, I thought we were just thankful to play. I told the guys from Day 1, I didn’t care what happened, we’re just thankful to be able to get outside and have a season.”
It was another impressive season, too.
GGC posted the first unbeaten regular season in program history and had four players earn All-American honors — first-teamer Toni Tiente, second-teamer Gianmaria Fiore and honorable mention picks Matija Gligorovic and Karim Tmimi. Its final 10-2-2 record was eye-catching, but the timing of the two losses was tough.
The Grizzlies lost their final two matches, falling to 15th-ranked Bellevue (Neb.) 2-0 in the A.I.I. Tournament and suffering an upset loss at home in the NAIA Championship Opening Round, 3-2 to Milligan (Tenn.).
After the disappointing finish, a quick turnaround from April to August is appreciated by DeCou and his players.
“We had the greatest regular season in school history, but in reality, we lost our last two games and it left a bitter taste in my mouth,” DeCou said. “So it was good to get back at it quickly. Let’s get going.”
Another talented GGC team is back with typically lofty goals.
An experienced back line is perhaps the strength of the lineup with junior Thomas Herwig (from Austria), Fiore (from Italy) and Aleksandar Racanovic (from Serbia) anchoring the defense. They will play in front of 6-foot-5 goalkeeper Matthew Wallace, a Liverpool, England native who got five starts last season to spell Gligorovic, a senior on the 2020-21 team.
Uruguayan-born Diego Milessi, who went to high school at Fayette County, and Mike Machila, from Michigan, return in the midfield, a position that should get a major boost from Tyler Junior College transfer Khaled Qasum, who is from Israel. Other newcomers like Italians Marco Panaccione (from Jefferson County Community College) and Ivano Carrieri (from Mercer County Community College) also are expected to make an impact.
DeCou’s top four strikers return from last season, including Tmimi (from France), whose eight goals and 19 points in 12 games were team highs. He is joined by Krishna Clarke (Jamaica, four goals, two assists last season), Jack Brown (England, three goals, one assist) and Mountain View grad Jason Strambu (five goals, one assist).
Strambu is joined on the roster by a number of contributors from Gwinnett. The Grizzlies’ roster also features Milton Alfaro (Central Gwinnett), Justin Acosta (Discovery), Alex Rivera (Brookwood), Angel Guevara (Discovery), Jay Santos Moran (Discovery), James Forster (Berkmar) and Sebastian Farias (South Gwinnett).
The locals’ presence creates a pretty even mix of U.S. players and internationals on the team. While DeCou likes that combination, his recruiting plans don’t center around making sure there’s an even split.
“To be honest, I don’t care where you’re from if you’re good enough to help us win championships,” he said.
Those titles are the goal again this season for a GGC program accustomed to competing for them over the past decade.
“We’re going to play the underdog role this year,” DeCou said. “It’s easier to get guys motivated that way instead of when you’re coming back as the champ.”
