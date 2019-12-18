Two Gwinnett County products were part of the 16 players who joined the Georgia State program on Wednesday.
Wide receiver Christian Thomas of Greater Atlanta Christian will enter the program as a true freshman and cornerback Jamyest Williams of Grayson is coming as a transfer from South Carolina.
Georgia State signed four wide receivers, four offensive linemen, two linebackers, two tight ends, two defensive backs, one quarterback and one running back. The Panthers won’t sign anyone else during the early period, but are expected to add four more in February.
Rivals ranked the class No. 85 in the nation, one spot below Missouri.
“I think we’ve had huge strides,” Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott said. “It’s one of the top-ranked classes we’ve had at Georgia State, we met a lot of our needs, added a lot of speed. I feel very good about it.”
Thomas was a team captain, a first-team All-Region 7-AAA selection and helped the Spartans reach the state semifinals. He had 32 catches, averaged 16.7 yards per reception, and had nine touchdowns. He finished his career with 47 catches and 12 touchdowns.
“Wide receiver was one of the biggest pieces we needed to add,” Elliott said. “We added a lot of speed and some playmaking ability on the perimeter.”
Williams played two seasons at South Carolina, where he was on the 2017 SEC All-Freshman team. He did not play after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in the eighth game of his sophomore year in 2018.
“Jam is a special player. Look at the explosive nature that he creates,” Elliott said. “He plays cornerback, he’s a dynamic player in the return game, a great athlete and a tremendous get for us. I look forward to all he can contribute.”
Williams helped Grayson capture the 2016 state championship. He played in the Under Armour All-Ameridan Game and the Rising Seniors Georgia Junior Bowl in 2015. He was a four-star player who was ranked as the fourth-best player in Georgia.
Quarterback Mikele Colasurdo of Inman, S.C., (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) was the pick of the class. As a senior, he threw for more than 3,000 yards and 36 touchdowns and ran for more than 400 yards and 16 touchdowns and led his team to the state championship. He had 71 touchdown passes and 25 rushing touchdowns in his career. He was named Gatorade Player of the Year in South Carolina.
“Great maturity, great instincts,” Elliott said. “When you think of a quarterback, a guy who can come in and play early, he’s very ready from a mental standpoint. He has the ability to run and throw, which is what we like to do. And he’s a winner. That’s what we want. We want to establish winners and we’ve got a lot of that coming in.”
Colasurdo will be competing with redshirt freshmen Cornelious Brown and Kierston Harvey to replace Dan Ellington, a two-year starter and All-Sun Belt selection.
The Panthers added four offensive linemen — tackles Chandler Durham (6-3, 266) from McDonough, Jonathan Brown (6-4, 278) from Anderson, S.C., and guards Jeff Miller (6-2, 280) from Seffner, Fla., and Mason Cook (6-3, 258) from Phenix City, Ala.
“We have an abundance of defensive line depth that we have to continue to develop,” Elliott said. “We were a little lacking on the offensive line, so we had to push those numbers back up to get the balance and we did that. Those guys can move, they have strength and size, but they’re athletic and can do a lot of things.”