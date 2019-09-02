LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 12-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team matched its season high offensive performance to get back in the win column with a resounding 3-0 home victory against Thomas University (Ga.) on Monday afternoon in the Labor Day Grizzly Classic at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
Junior Emmanuel Olusanya found the back of the net early in both halves, while classmate Krishna Clarke scored his team-leading third goal to lead the offensive attack, which accounted for three goals in the team’s season opener.
Olusanya, making his GGC starting debut, drilled a shot from 25 yards out in the ninth minute to give the hosts the quick lead. Monday marked the third time this season that the Grizzlies have scored in the opening 10 minutes of a match. The play was set up by a pass from junior Alfredo Rivera.
Then, Olusanya converted a header in the 47th minute for a 2-0 lead. It came as senior Carlos Delarosa found the forward with a crossing pass from the left side of the pitch.
Clarke put a rebound into the back of the net in the 87th minute, following a shot from junior Toni Tiente.
The Grizzlies (2-0-2) outshot Thomas by an 18-to-9 margin.
Junior goalkeeper Matija Gligorovic made three saves to record his second shutout of the season.
Coach’s Corner
“It was a good all-around performance in hot playing conditions. We were coming off two results (both 1-1 draws) that we weren’t too happy with. The guys came out with a strong focus in this match,” said Head Coach Steve DeCou.
Turning Point
The Grizzlies struck early in both halves, with junior Emmanuel Olusanya finding the back of the net in the ninth and 47th minutes. His second-half goal gave GGC a 2-0 advantage. The goals were his first of his GGC career.
Goals
9’ – Emmanuel Olusanya, GGC (Alfredo Rivera)
47’ – Emmanuel Olusanya, GGC (Carlos Delarosa)
87’ – Krishna Clarke, GGC (Toni Tiente)
Inside The Numbers
· GGC held an 18-to-9 shot advantage in the match
· Junior Toni Tiente registered a match-high five shots for the Grizzlies
· The Grizzlies recorded five corner kicks
· Junior goalkeeper Matija Gligorovic had his second shutout of the season
News & Notes
· GGC improves to 2-0-2 on the season, while Thomas falls to 1-2
· Georgia Gwinnett College was ranked No. 12 in the NAIA preseason poll; Thomas was receiving votes in the same poll
· The Grizzlies take a 4-3 lead in the series, with the home team winning all four meetings (three other matches were played at neutral sites)
Georgia Gwinnett College travels to Middle Georgia State University on Friday, Sept. 6, at 7:30 p.m. from Cochran, Ga.