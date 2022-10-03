In their four years together at Buford, softball players Emma Castorri and Olivia Duncan have enjoyed a number of big accomplishments, but capturing a state championship has remained elusive.
Now in the final weeks of their final season leading the Wolves, both Duncan and Castorri are ready to complete their prep portfolios by bringing home a state title.
“(A state championship is) definitely the goal this year and our team chemistry this year is the best I’ve ever seen it and I think it will help us get to Columbus and win,” said Duncan, a left-handed pitcher who is committed to Clemson.
“It’s been on our bucket list for four years, but we just couldn’t get that far,” added third baseman Castorri, who is committed to Georgia. “But this year, I think we really have something special and we really emphasize family and staying together as a team, and with our camaraderie, we’re a great group this year, better than we’ve ever been. So I think we have a good chance of winning it all.”
Buford is definitely having a Columbus-caliber season. Entering this week, the Wolves are 20-0 overall and 11-0 in Region 8-AAAAAAA. In the four years Duncan and Castorri have been part of the program, Buford has gone 102-20-1 overall and 42-3 in region play. The Wolves have captured 10 state crowns, but haven’t won it all since 2016, when they won the last of a state-record 10 straight championships.
Coach Trent Adams, who has been aligned with the program for more than 15 years and has been head coach for the past two seasons, believes the combination of stellar play and team togetherness could pay dividends in the postseason.
“We’ve got a chance at (state), for sure,” said Adams. “On paper, it looks like we should be there, but it’s all about chemistry — it’s got to be good in that locker room, it's what we preach to the girls. We’ve got to pull for each other, be happy for each other when another teammate is having success…we’re trying to pound that chemistry and family atmosphere (concept). It’s working out great. We’re rolling right along.”
Adams said the leadership of Duncan and Castorri — as well as fellow seniors Emma Manders and Jenn Ramirez — has been critical for a team that has seven juniors, three sophomores and four freshmen on the roster.
“Those are two big leaders on the field and off the field,” Adams said of Duncan and Castorri. “Olivia is our workhorse in the circle. She wants the ball at any time and she’s got the pitcher’s mentality in that you can’t tell if she’s rattled or not. It doesn’t matter if she gave up a home run or if she’s got a shutout going, she’s the same person.
“I’ve described Castorri as the perfect teammate. She’s going to be there to offer support and cheering, whether she’s 0-for-4 or 4-for-4. She’s the same teammate.”
Duncan and Castorri have played together for Buford for more than four years (both were brought up to the junior varsity team as eighth-graders) and are the best of teammates and the best of friends.
“We’ve been with the high school team for a while now, and we’re really close,” said Duncan. “We’re like best friends and I think that’s really helpful that we’ve been playing together for a while. She’s really supportive and has a great attitude. Even if she’s not performing to a standard she’s happy with, she’s happy for everybody else and that helps keep morale up.”
“She’s one of those teammates that always has your back,” said Castorri. “She’s always there for you and always there to pick you up. She’s been my best friend for four or five years now and it has a lot to do with how well our team has done. She’s always been an enjoyable, light-hearted friend and teammate.”
While snagging a state championship in Columbus is Buford’s ultimate goal, Adams is more focused at the moment on winning region and hosting in the early rounds of the state playoffs. And he’s adamant that the team will go as far as their seniors lead them.
“We were young last year when we got down to Columbus,” said Allen. “All four of our seniors do a great job (with showing the Buford way). Those girls are looked up to.”
Recommended for you
Scenes from Mill Creek and Peachtree Ridge 8-year-old football action on Sept. 1, 2022. (Photos: Youth Sports Pictures) Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.