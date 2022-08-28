DAYTON, Tenn. – Junior Emanuele Sordi scored the game-winning goal for the No. 23-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team’s second straight match.
On Saturday night, the deciding tally came in the 85th minute for a 3-2 victory Saturday evening at Bryan College.
Sordi’s goal came after Bryan (0-2-0) scored in the 78th and 82nd minutes from Stephan Moreira to counter a 2-0 deficit to GGC.
Senior Karim Tmimi found the back of the net in the 30th minute and senior Juan Cruz Parisi Sitjar added a goal in the 67th minute with a header following a crossing pass from sophomore James Forster. This was the first goal of the season for both players.
Bryan got a goal back from Moreira in the 78th minute to cut GGC’s lead in half. He then found the back of the net for the game-tying goal four minutes later.
However, the Grizzlies (2-0-0) regained the match’s momentum on Sordi’s unassisted goal with less than six minutes left in regulation. He paced the Grizzlies’ nine-shot offensive attack by registering four shots while Tmimi collected two shots. Five of GGC’s nine shots were on goal.
Sordi scored twice in Wednesday’s 3-1 victory at Reinhardt University (Georgia).
Freshman goalkeeper Andreas von Muecke made four saves in winning his collegiate debut.
“It was a good response after allowing the two goals to tie the match," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "We were looking to get the ball forward and Emanuele (Sordi) won the ball from a defender. He then slid the ball around the goalkeeper and into the goal’s side netting. That play showed some grit and drive. We are continuing to learn about ourselves in the early part of the season. It will take lessons learned from this week to prepare for a quality Milligan team on Tuesday.”
