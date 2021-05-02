Hebron Christian’s girls track and field team dominated to win the Area 6-A Private championship Saturday at Athens Academy.
The Lions racked up 219 points for a comfortable margin over runner-up Athens Academy’s 109. Providence Christian was third at 92.
Hebron’s Ellie Brewer was the girls meet’s high scorer after individual wins in the 1,600-meter run (5 minutes, 19.14 seconds) and 3,200 (11:31.03). She also was runner-up in the 800.
Teammate Layton Glisson won the 200 (26.08) and took second in the 100, Georgia Piper won the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches), Rachael Ruff won the pole vault (10-0) and Kayla Lane was first in the triple jump (32-11 1/2). The Lions went 1-2-3 in the pole vault with Libby Jackson (9-6) and Rhys Morrow (9-0) finishing behind Ruff.
Hebron also won area in the 400 relay (49.65) with Glisson, Isabella Rodriguez, Kennedy Truitt and Njia Riley, and the 1,600 relay with Glisson, Brooke Browning, Claire McGuirt and Riley.
Providence’s Ayden Drake was area champion in three girls races — the 400 (57.77), 100 hurdles (15.93) and 300 hurdles (46.34). Teammate Sydney Ellison won the shot put (35-9 1/2) and discus (107-10), and the Storm’s Ellison Chadwick was first in the long jump (16-6).
Providence’s boys had 82 points for fourth in the boys meet, while Hebron was sixth at 35.
Colin O’Leary and Elijah Williams gave the Storm a pair of double-winners. O’Leary won area in the 200 (22.84) and 400 (50.91), and Williams won the long jump (22-7) and triple jump (47-9 1/2).
