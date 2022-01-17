DULUTH — Rookie Elijah Vilio's final-frame hat trick powered the Atlanta Gladiators past the Florida Everblades 4-2 at Gas South Arena on Monday afternoon.
After a scoreless first period, the Gladiators (19-14-2-1) struck first on the afternoon early in the second period after Mitchell Hoelscher collected the puck from behind the net and found Kameron Kielly, who fired a one-timer from the low slot past Florida goaltender Tomas Vomacka to make it 1-0 (:21).
The Everblades (19-10-3-3) tied the game at 1-1 early in the second period after Chris Mckay scored off a wrister through heavy traffic (3:14).
Atlanta's Josh Thrower dropped the gloves with Florida's Jake Kearley midway through the second period when Kearley fired a shot towards Chris Nell after the whistle was blown. The brawl ended with Thrower landing some huge right hands, dropping Kearley down to the ice and both players receiving fighting majors.
Florida took a 2-1 advantage in the final seconds of the second period after John McCarron scored a shorthanded goal (19:58).
Atlanta leveled the game at 2-2 early in the third period after Vilio fired a slap shot from the high slot past Vomacka to capitalize on a power-play opportunity for his fifth goal of the season (1:39).
Less than a minute after the goal, Mike Turner dropped the gloves with Nathan Perkovich. The fight ended with Turner landing several right hands, sending Perkovich down to his knees and both players receiving fighting majors.
The Gladiators took a 3-2 lead midway through the third period after a shorthanded play in front of the net between Mike Pelech and Vilio. Hoelscher stripped an Everblades player at the Atlanta blue line and sent it up to Pelech. The veteran carried the puck the length of the ice and found Vilio on the opposite side of the net who slotted away a shorthanded goal for his second tally of the afternoon (6:48).
Vilio sealed the 4-2 victory late in the third period with an empty-net goal to complete the first hat trick of the season for the Gladiators as well as the first of his professional career (19:37).
Atlanta goaltender Chris Nell finished the afternoon with 35 saves on 37 shots.
The Gladiators take the ice again Friday at 7:30 p.m. against the Everblades at Hertz Arena.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
