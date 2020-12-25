Eleven Gwinnett cross country runners recently earned all-state honors from the Georgia Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association.
Hebron Christian put Ellie Brewer, Brooke Browning and Georgia Piper on the Class A Private girls team, while the Wesleyan boys also had three selections in that classification — Mac Howie, Braden DeBow and Shane Kelly.
Parkview had two boys on the Class AAAAAAA all-state team, Andrew Todd and Caden Hall, while Brookwood had one boy, Will Bray, and one girl, Allie Wardle, selected in that classification.
Dacula’s Ben Butcher was all-state in AAAAAA boys.
