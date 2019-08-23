DURHAM, N.C. — Limited to only one hit through the first six innings, the Gwinnett Stripers erupted for eight runs in the top of the seventh to beat the Durham Bulls 8-5 ion Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Durham Bulls Athletic Park that was called after seven innings due to heavy rain.
With the win, the Stripers (75-54) extended their lead in the International League’s South Division to two games over Charlotte, which was rained out from its scheduled home game against Norfolk on Friday.
The Stripers also trimmed their magic number to clinch a Governors’ Cup playoff spot to four, as Pedro Florimon went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Cristian Pache went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Johan Camargo went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
After Durham (69-61) scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to build its biggest lead of the game to 5-0, Gwinnett responded by sending 12 men to the plate in the top of the seventh.
Pache got the rally going by crushing an offering from Anthony Banda to the gap in right-center with the bases loaded and one out that brought all three runs home and pulled Gwinnett to within 5-3.
Luis Marte followed with an RBI single, and two outs later, Camargo put the Stripers in front to stay at 6-5 with a two-run double to right, while Florimon and Lucas Duda followed each followed with an RBI single that pushed the lead to 8-5 before rain brought play to a halt after Jeremy Walker (2-1) retired Durham in order in the bottom of the seventh. The right-hander allowed a run on two hits with two strikeouts over 1 2/3 innings to pick up the win.
The weekend series continues Saturday with right-hander Ian Anderson (1-1, 5.63 ERA) taking the mound for the Stripers against Bulls right-hander Ricardo Pinto (9-5, 4.35 ERA).