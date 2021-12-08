urgent Eight Gwinnett players selected for GACA Fastpitch Softball All-Star Game From Staff Reports Dec 8, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ryley Kutter pitches during a Wesleyan game. Special Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eight Gwinnett juniors were selected for the upcoming Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Fastpitch Softball All-Star Game.The North roster includes North Gwinnett’s Amber Reed and Bella Faw, Dacula’s Emily Digby, Peachtree Ridge’s Kennedy Harp, Mill Creek’s Olivia Shaw and Wesleyan’s Ryley Kutter. North Gwinnett’s Amanda Heil is head coach of the North team.The South roster includes two local players, Brookwood’s Thalia Martin and Parkview’s Lauren Brister. Recommended for you +6 WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Dec. 6 The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office released its "Wanted In Gwinnett" list this week, and is looking for the following six individuals. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Roster North Gwinnett Amanda Heil Sport Player North South Junior More Sports Sportsxchange Hawks F Solomon Hill (hamstring) out for season Field Level Media 1 hr ago 0 Sportsxchange Tiger Woods to return at PNC Championship Field Level Media 1 hr ago 0 Sportsxchange Australian Open: Novak Djokovic in, Serena Williams out Field Level Media 1 hr ago 0 Sports featured Gwinnett Stripers to have new ownership group, Diamond Baseball Holdings From Staff Reports 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Renewed TV Shows 2021: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season +14 Baby Beaver Won't Let Go Of His Blankie | The Dodo Saving The Wild ‘Tacoma FD’: Steve Lemme Teases Season 3 Finale: [Spoiler] Is Leaving?! (VIDEO) Hawks F Solomon Hill (hamstring) out for season {{title}} Latest Lawrenceville native serves aboard USS Essex US announces funds to support independent journalism and reporters targeted for their work Massive planet found orbiting 2 of the hottest, most massive stars France frees Saudi man after mistaking him for one of Jamal Khashoggi's killers A Black museum plans to melt down Charlottesville Robert E. Lee statue to create new art » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett police announce several arrests, traffic citations from heavy patrol detailGwinnett to offer $100 gift cards this weekend to convince residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19Snellville man arrested for practicing dentistry without a license; accused of disfiguring patientsMore than 600 Gwinnett players are on 2021 college football rosters — see which schools produce the most talentGwinnett Commissioner Kirkland Carden pushing $15/hour minimum wage for library workers; wants residents to demand it at public hearingGwinnett police working to determine what happened during fatal Interstate 85 accident that resulted in toddler's deathPolice looking for driver who caused fatal hit-and-run accident on Winder HighwayGwinnett planning to develop passive park off Beaver Ruin Road near Gwinnett Place MallGoFundMe campaign launched to raise money for Gwinnett firefighter burned during arson fireLawrenceville's Illuminate Festival of Lights offers a positive view of Asian culture CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Dec. 6Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Dec. 5, 2021GET OUT THERE: 10 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County (Tree Lighting Edition) — Dec. 3-5ON THE MARKET: Custom designs, beautiful veranda highlight this Johns Creek estateIN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5Fastest-growing counties in GeorgiaCounties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in GeorgiaPHOTOS: Gwinnett grads in college football's conference championship gamesPHOTOS: Scenes from the Lilburn Christmas Parade CommentedTwo people arrested at Gwinnett school board meeting Thursday night (5)Gwinnett Superintendent Calvin Watts, parents and other community members push back against nonpartisan school board proposal (5)Stacey Abrams announces she's running for governor in Georgia (4)Gwinnett schools' mask requirements will be based on COVID-19 transmission levels starting in January (3)Gwinnett planning to add 151 employees — including 30 police officers — in proposed $2B 2022 county budget (3)Guilty verdicts in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killers met with relief and joy in Georgia and beyond (3)Gwinnett schools giving full-time employees one-time $1,000 bonuses (2)Gwinnett Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson backing U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeax's re-election bid (2)Gwinnett Commissioner Kirkland Carden pushing $15/hour minimum wage for library workers; wants residents to demand it at public hearing (2)Community leaders to county commissioners: Address services for lower-income residents (2) Featured Businesses City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-2414 Website Events Fabric World Inc 1555 E Park Place Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 +1(770)413-7655 Dennison Hearing Solutions 3511 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019 +1(770)209-2627 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Are you planning to give more to charitable organizations this holiday season? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. Each year I give more during the holidays than I do the rest of the year. No. I plan to give the same during the holidays as I do the rest of the year. Yes. I plan to give more this year than in previous holidays seasons. No. Money is tight and I am giving less this year than I normally do. Yes. This will be the first year I give during the holiday season. No. I don't give to charitable organizations during the holidays. Vote View Results Back Local calendar of events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.