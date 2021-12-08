kutter.jpg

Ryley Kutter pitches during a Wesleyan game.

 Special Photo

Eight Gwinnett juniors were selected for the upcoming Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Fastpitch Softball All-Star Game.

The North roster includes North Gwinnett’s Amber Reed and Bella Faw, Dacula’s Emily Digby, Peachtree Ridge’s Kennedy Harp, Mill Creek’s Olivia Shaw and Wesleyan’s Ryley Kutter.

North Gwinnett’s Amanda Heil is head coach of the North team.

The South roster includes two local players, Brookwood’s Thalia Martin and Parkview’s Lauren Brister.

