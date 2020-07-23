Eight players from Gwinnett made Major League Baseball opening day rosters, which were finalized Thursday for the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season.
The number would have been nine, but Rays all-star outfielder Austin Meadows, a Grayson grad, is on the injured list after testing positive for COVID-19. The 60-game MLB season begins Thursday night.
Here’s a look at Gwinnett’s players who will open the season on active rosters:
• OF Charlie Blackmon, Rockies
The North Gwinnett grad, who played college baseball at North Gwinnett, missed time this summer after a positive COVID-19 test. A career .304 hitter, the four-time all-star hit .314 with 32 home runs and 86 RBIs in 2020. He broke into the majors with the Rockies in 2011 and has been a fixture in the lineup.
• OF Kyle Lewis, Mariners
Lewis, a Shiloh grad, is a 2016 first-round pick of the Mariners, who plan to start him in the outfield. He showed his potential in 71 plate appearances late last season, when he hit .268 with six home runs and 13 RBIs. The 24-year-old played college baseball at Mercer.
• OF Cedric Mullins, Orioles
The Brookwood grad has played 67 games the past two seasons for the Orioles, as well as spending time with Triple-A Norfolk and Double-A Bowie. Mullins, 25, is one of five outfielders on the opening day roster.
• P Nick Neidert, Marlins
Neidert, originally a second-round pick of the Mariners in 2015, earned an opening-day slot with the Marlins as a reliever. The Peachtree Ridge grad will make his MLB debut this season after looking good in spring training — the 23-year-old went 1-0 in three appearances with a 1.50 ERA and six strikeouts in six innings.
• 1B Matt Olson, A’s
Olson, 26, has become a key power hitter in the Oakland lineup since making his MLB debut in 2016. The Parkview grad hit .267 with 36 home runs and 91 RBIs last season after also putting up good power numbers in 2018 (29 homers) and 2017 (24 homers in only 59 games).
• P Lucas Sims, Reds
Sims, a first-round pick of the Braves in 2012, debuted as primarily a starter with Atlanta in 2017 (14 appearances, 10 starts), then transitioned to the bullpen. The Brookwood grad made a combined nine MLB appearances for the Braves and Reds in 2018, and had his best season in the majors in 2019. He made 24 appearances (20 in relief, four starts) for the Reds last season, posting a 2-1 record with a 4.60 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 43 innings.
• OF Christin Stewart, Tigers
Stewart, 26, was a star in college at Tennessee before the Tigers made him a first-round pick in 2015. The Providence Christian alum made a brief MLB debut with 17 games in 2018 and became a regular last season, when he played in 104 games and hit .233 with 10 homers and 40 RBIs.
• 1B Jared Walsh, Angels
Walsh, 26, has been one of MLB’s most intriguing players because of his versatility — he has seen action at first base, outfield and pitcher. The Peachtree Ridge grad and former Georgia Bulldogs star had a 1.80 ERA in five relief appearances last season, and also had a home run, five doubles, a triple and five RBIs in 79 at-bats.
