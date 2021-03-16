Eight Gwinnett grads are among the 40 Georgians whose teams are in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament, which begins this week.
Here’s a look at those players and other Georgians in the field:
Baylor
Seed: No. 1
NCAA opener: Friday, 3:30 p.m. vs. No. 16 Hartford at Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
TV: truTV
Local interest: Duluth grad Adam Flagler is a sophomore guard for the Bears. The 6-foot-3 Presbyterian transfer averages 8.7 points and makes 38.6 percent of his 3-pointers.
Georgia Tech
Seed: No. 9
NCAA opener: Friday, 4 p.m. vs. No. 8 Loyola-Chicago at Hinkle Fieldhouse
TV: TBS
Local interest: The Yellow Jackets have three former Gwinnett standouts on the roster — guards Bubba Parham of Brookwood and Kyle Sturdivant of Norcross, and forward Jehloni James of Lanier. Parham, who averages 6.7 points, and Sturdivant, who averages 3.5 points, are regulars in the rotation. Parham, a senior, transferred to Tech from Virginia Military, and Sturdivant, a sophomore, transferred from USC.
Morehead State
Seed: No. 14
NCAA opener: Friday, 9:50 p.m. vs. No. 3 West Virginia at Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
TV: truTV
Local interest: Discovery grad Jaden Stanley-Williams is a junior forward for Morehead.
Virginia Tech
Seed: No. 10
NCAA opener: Friday, 12:15 p.m. vs. No. 7 Florida at Hinkle Fieldhouse
TV: CBS
Local interest: Mountain View grad Nahiem Alleyne is a sophomore guard for the Hokies. The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder has started every game this season, averaging 10.3 points and making 40.9 percent of his 3-pointers.
Wisconsin
Seed: No. 9
NCAA opener: Friday, 7:10 p.m. vs. No. 8 North Carolina at Mackey Arena
TV: CBS
Local interest: Archer grad Aleem Ford is a senior for the Badgers. The 6-foot-8, 217-pound forward has started all 29 games, averaging 8.7 points and 4.1 rebounds.
Winthrop
Seed: No. 12
NCAA opener: Friday, 9:57 p.m. vs. No. 5 Villanova at Indiana Farmers Coliseum
TV: TNT
Local interest: Grayson grad Toneari Lane is a freshman guard for Winthrop.
Other Georgians in the field:
• Frank Anselem, Syracuse, 6-10, 210, Westlake/Lincoln Academy
• T.J. Bickerstaff, Drexel, 6-9, 207, Sandy Creek
• Coleman Boyd, Georgia Tech, 6-1, 173, Mount Bethel
• Niko Broadway, Georgia Tech, 6-3, 195, St. Pius
• Eugene Brown, Ohio State, 6-6, 195, Southwest DeKalb
• Xavion Brown, Appalachian State, 6-3, 180, Greenforest
• Keith Clemons, Loyola-Chicago, 6-1, 180, Wesley Christian/Norcross native
• Adam Cottrell, Alabama, 6-3, 200, Lakeview Academy
• Maddox Daniels, Colorado, 6-6, 211, Suwanee native
• Eric Gaines, LSU, 6-2, 155, Lithonia
• Alterique Gilbert, Wichita State, 6-0, 180, Miller Grove
• Tre Gomillion, Cleveland State, 6-4, 215, Aquinas
• Colin Granger, Ohio, 6-9, 230, Lambert
• Delaney Heard, Alabama, 6-3, 198, Cherokee/Oak Hill Academy
• Chase Hunter, Clemson, 6-3 1/2, 204, Westlake
• Abayomi Iyiola, Arkansas, 6-9, 230, Greenforest
• Clarence Jackson, Wichita State, 6-7, 210, Dublin
• Walker Kessler, North Carolina, 7-1, 245, Woodward Academy
• Dakota Leffew, Mount St. Mary’s, 6-5, 185, Jonesboro
• Mardrez McBride, North Texas, 6-2, 178, Butler
• Isaiah Miller, UNC-Greensboro, 6-1, 190, Newton
• Davion Mitchell, Baylor, 6-2, 205, Liberty County
• Cole Morris, Tennessee, 6-9, 192, Walton
• J.D. Notae, Arkansas, 6-1, 195, Newton
• Alex O’Connell, Creighton, 6-6, 186, Milton
• Lamar Oden Jr., Drexel, 6-6, 210, Greenforest
• Will Richardson, Oregon, 6-5, 180, Liberty County/Oak Hill Academy
• Davis Smith, Michigan State, 6-1, 185, Westminster
• Jordan Usher, Georgia Tech, 6-7, 213, Wheeler
• Trevin Wade, Wichita State, 5-11, 175, South Cobb/Montverde
• Trey Wade, Wichita State, 6-6, 221, South Cobb
• M.J. Walker, Florida State, 6-5, 213, Jonesboro
