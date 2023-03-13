Eight Gwinnett grads are among the 35 Georgians whose teams are in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament, which begins this week.
Here’s a look at the local players and the other Georgians in the field:
Baylor
Seed: No. 3
NCAA opener: Friday, March 17, 1:20 p.m. vs. No. 14 UC Santa Barbara
TV: TNT
Local interest: Adam Flagler, a Duluth grad, is a redshirt senior guard for Baylor. The 6-foot-3 guard, who began his college career at Presbyterian (S.C.), has been a key player for the Bears the past three seasons, including the 2021 national championship team — he scored 13 in the NCAA finals. Flagler, considered one of the top guards and shooters in the country, averaged 15.8 points and made a Big 12-best 43.3 percent of his 3-point shots in 2021-22. He averages 15.5 points and makes 40.3 percent of his 3-pointers this season.
Connecticut
Seed: No. 4
NCAA opener: Friday, March 17, 4:20 p.m. vs. No. 13 Iona
TV: TBS
Local interest: Former Mountain View standout Nahiem Alleyne, after three stellar seasons at Virginia Tech, is a senior guard at UConn. The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder averaged 9.7 points and made 38.7 percent of his 3-point shots in 90 career games (84 starts) at Virginia Tech. He has played in 29 games (seven starts) this season for UConn, averaging 5.1 points in 18.2 minutes.
Kennesaw State
Seed: No. 14
NCAA opener: Friday, March 17, 12:30 p.m. vs. No. 3 Xavier
TV: truTV
Local interest: Mountain View grad Spencer Rodgers and Norcross grad Quincy Ademokoya are two of nine Georgians on the roster of NCAA newcomer Kennesaw State. Rodgers, a 6-foot-4, 188-pound senior guard, previously played college basketball for Troy and Southwest Mississippi State Community College. He has played in 34 games (16 starts), averaging 25.9 minutes and 6.4 points on 35.4 percent 3-point shooting. He averaged 16.3 points and 10.5 pounts the previous two seasons. Ademokoya, a 6-6, 185-pound junior guard, previously played at Temple, where he played in 28 games with six starts over two seasons. He has played in 32 games with one start, averaging 4.5 points on 37.2 percent 3-point shooting.
Nevada
Seed: No. 11
NCAA opener: Wednesday, March 15, 6:30 p.m. vs. No. 11 Arizona State in the First Four
TV: truTV
Local interest: Former Greater Atlanta Christian guard Hunter McIntosh is a guard for Navada. The 6-foot-2 senior played the first three seasons of his college basketball at Elon (N.C.), earning All-Colonial Athletic Association honors each season. He averaged 13.3 points and 2.8 assists last season at Elon. He is a reserve for Nevada, averaging 13.4 minutes over the past five games.
Northern Kentucky
Seed: No. 16
NCAA opener: Thursday, March 16, 9:15 p.m. vs. No. 1 Houston
TV: TNT
Local interest: Buford grad Alahn Sumler, a 6-foot-2 freshman, is a reserve guard for Northern Kentucky. He has played in 21 games, averaging 10.5 minutes and 2.6 points.
Northwestern
Seed: No. 7
NCAA opener: Thursday, March 16, 7:25 p.m. vs. No. 10 Boise State
TV: truTV
Local interest: Greater Atlanta Christian grad Roy Dixon III is a senior guard for Northwestern, where his father played from 1982-86. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound guard, who joined the Wildcats as a walk-on during the 2019-20 season, has played in 13 games as a reserve this season.
Virginia Commonwealth
Seed: No. 12
NCAA opener: Friday, March 17, 1:50 p.m. vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s
TV: TBS
Local interest: Jalen DeLoach, a Berkmar grad, is a 6-foot-9, 215-pound sophomore for Virginia Commonwealth. After a post-grad season at The Skill Factory, DeLoach averaged 4.1 points and 3.7 rebounds in 31 games as a VCU freshman in 2021-22. He jumped into the starting lineup this season, averaging 10 points and 5.4 rebounds on 56.7 percent shooting.
Other Georgians in the field:
Name, college, height, weight, high school
• Chandler Baker, Colgate, 6-5, 185, Walker
• Kaleb Banks, Indiana, 6-7, 215, Fayette County
• Alyn Breed, Providence, 6-3, 190, McEachern
• Matt Brown, Kennesaw State, 6-5, 185, Walker
• Terrell Burden, Kennesaw State, 5-10,170, Campbell
• Dylan Cardwell, Auburn, 6-11, 256, McEachern
• Luke Champion, Arizona, 6-8, 205, Lambert
• Simeon Cottle, Kennesaw State, 6-1, 165, Tri-Cities
• Adam Cottrell, Alabama, 6-3, 200, Lakeview Academy
• Marcus Foster, Furman, 6-4, 200, Drew Charter
• Tre Gomillion, Missouri, 6-4, 210, Aquinas
• Noah Gurley, Alabama, 6-8, 215, Fayette County
• Brashon Hall, Drake, 6-1, 185, Centennial
• Jalen Harper, Auburn, 6-1, 175, Pebblebrook
• Armani Harris, Kennesaw State, 6-6, 204, Newton
• Delaney Heard, Alabama, 6-3, 198, Cherokee/Oak Hill (Va.)
• Eric Holland, Kennesaw State, 5-8, 145, Rome
• Abayomi Iyiola, Kansas State, 6-10, 220, Greenforest
• Zep Jasper, Auburn, 6-1, 190, Laney
• Kasen Jennings, Kennesaw State, 6-3, 202, Hughes
• K.D. Johnson, Auburn, 6-0, 185, SW DeKalb/Hargrave Military (Va.)
• Davis Smith, Michigan State, 6-0, 160, Westminster
• Perry Smith Jr., Vermont, 6-9, 225, Augusta/Legacy Early College (S.C.)
• Charles Stone, Kennesaw State, 6-2, 170, Columbus
• Brandon Stroud, Kennesaw State, 6-6, 200, East Coweta
• Elijah Tucker, Xavier, 6-8, 225, Cherokee
• Jaylin Williams, Auburn, 6-8, 230, Brantley County
