Eight Gwinnett golfers were recognized with all-state awards by the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association.
In AAAAAAA girls, the Peachtree Ridge duo of Yedam Lee and Bridget Hoang made the all-state team. Mill Creek’s Grace Chung was on the honorable mention list, as were Will Ranieri of Brookwood and Billy Abdow of Peachtree Ridge in AAAAAAA boys.
Buford’s Jackson Buchanan was an all-state selection in AAAAAA boys.
Greater Atlanta Christian’s Motoko Shimoji (AAA girls) and Wesleyan’s Jada Richardson (A Private girls) also earned all-state honors.
