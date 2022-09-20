Screenshot_20210415-144909_Gallery.jpg

Tyshon Patty

Eight Gwinnett high school baseball players were selected as participants for the Atlanta Braves’ 44 Classic presented by Nike, a Sept. 24-25 showcase at Truist Park named in honor of the legendary Hank Aaron.

The locals named to the roster were Parkview outfielder Ali Banks, Seckinger shortstop Ira Jefferies, Lanier shortstop Adrian Jimenez, Peachtree Ridge first baseman Trey Majette, Shiloh outfielder Rodney Mudd II, Mountain View shortstop Tyshon Patty, Buford pitcher Ezra Poole and Shiloh pitcher Nicholas Spry.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.