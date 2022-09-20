Eight Gwinnett high school baseball players were selected as participants for the Atlanta Braves’ 44 Classic presented by Nike, a Sept. 24-25 showcase at Truist Park named in honor of the legendary Hank Aaron.
The locals named to the roster were Parkview outfielder Ali Banks, Seckinger shortstop Ira Jefferies, Lanier shortstop Adrian Jimenez, Peachtree Ridge first baseman Trey Majette, Shiloh outfielder Rodney Mudd II, Mountain View shortstop Tyshon Patty, Buford pitcher Ezra Poole and Shiloh pitcher Nicholas Spry.
The event, designed as a platform to increase access and exposure for minority baseball talent, features the top diverse high school baseball talent from the Southeast. Players chosen were the top 44 from the Braves’ RBI Fall Developmental League. They will go through pro-style workouts Sept. 24 followed by a showcase game Sept. 25 in front of professional baseball scouts. The players will be coached by a trio of former Braves — Marquis Grissom, Marvin Freeman and Johnny Estrada.
The showcase game on Sept. 25 is free and open to the public, but tickets must be reserved in advance at Braves.com/44classic.
