LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer rolled to eight first-half touchdowns and cruised past Berkmar 69-7 in Region 7-AAAAAAA football on Friday.
The win improved the Tigers to 4-3 overall and 3-0 in the region. Despite the lopsided score, Tigers head coach Andy Dyer saw many positives for his team.
“With everything going on this year, COVID, etc., we had very short scoring drives in the first half,” he said. “Then in the second half we were able to play a lot of guys and get them experience. It was a good effort.”
Archer held Berkmar to a three and out on its first possession and took over on the Patriots’ 45 after the punt. Renoldo Spivey Jr. took the handoff and raced around the right end and scored untouched to give the hosts a quick lead. Mason Mitchell’s extra point punctuated the scoring onslaught that permeated the remainder of the half for the Tigers.
After another short Berkmar (1-6, 0-4) punt, Andrew Lane took a flanker screen on the wide side of the field and walked into the end zone from 11 yards for the next score. Shortly thereafter, Jiaquez Thorpe bulled his way into the end zone. The point after failed and the lead was up to 20-0 at the 5:52 mark of the opening quarter. Schmari Campbell scored the fourth and final touchdown of the quarter on an 11-yard run.
The second quarter brought no respite for the beleaguered Patriots’ defense. After a 56-yard punt return from Andrew Dyer, Derrick Moore received a flip pass in the backfield and raced around the right end for the next touchdown. The defense joined the touchdown party on the next Berkmar possession as Andrew Spearman intercepted a JerMahri Hill pass and raced 36 yards down the right sideline for the score. Chase Sellers and Deangelo Whitfield added matching eight-yard touchdown runs to bring the game to a 55-0 score at the half.
Vashaun Stockmann was a perfect five-for-five passing in the first half totaling 85 yards and two scores.
Whitfield scored his second touchdown of the game early in the third quarter. After rumbling for 37 yards down to the Berkmar 5, he finished the drive by taking the ball the final five yards on the next play for the score. Rontayevon Grant was the focal point of the next drive for the Tigers. Grant, a senior, rushed three times and covered 60 yards, the final five for the touchdown.
Berkmar got on the board in dramatic fashion early in the fourth quarter. Jaron Ford, who took over for Hill on the drive, found Hill running through the secondary and connected on a 70-yard touchdown. Omar Contreras’ extra point brought the score to 69-7.
Archer 69, Berkmar 7
Berkmar 0 0 0 7 – 7
Archer 27 28 14 0 – 69
First Quarter
Archer: Renoldo Spivey Jr. 45 run (Mason Mitchell kick) 10:07
Archer: Andrew Lane 12 pass from Vashaun Stockmann (Mitchell kick) 8:50
Archer: Jiaquez Thorpe 1 run (kick failed) 5:52
Archer: Schmari Campbell 11 run (Mitchell kick) 1:06
Second Quarter
Archer: Derrick Moore 4 pass from Stockmann (Mitchell kick) 10:44
Archer: Andrew Spearman 36 INT return (Mitchell kick) 9:28
Archer: Chase Sellers 8 run (Mitchell kick) 7:27
Archer: Deangelo Whitfield 8 run (Mitchell kick) 3:46
Third Quarter
Archer: Whitfield 5 run (Mitchell kick) 7:52
Archer: Rontayevon Grant 5 run (Mitchell kick) 0:34
Fourth Quarter
Berkmar: JerMahri Hill 70 pass from Jaron Ford (Omar Contreras kick) 10:02
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.