SUWANEE — Collins Hill’s girls basketball team cruised to a 71-42 win over visiting Etowah in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs on Wednesday.
Eden Sample led the victory with 19 points, and Sacha Washington was close behind with 15 points. They combined for 19 of the Eagles’ 21 first-quarter points, as well as 32 of their 45 first-half points.
Paris Filingame added 11 points, and Cam Shakespeare contributed eight points.
Collins Hill (22-1) hosts South Forsyth in the second round.
