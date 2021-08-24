NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Eddie Rosario blasted a go-ahead solo home run in the ninth inning as the Gwinnett Stripers defeated the Nashville Sounds 3-1 on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.
Tied 1-1 entering the ninth, Rosario smashed a solo shot (3) off Luke Barker (L, 5-4) to give the Stripers their first lead of the night. Johan Camargo added an RBI single to put the Stripers (56-41) up by two runs going into the final half inning.
Rosario finished 3-for-4, also adding an RBI single to tie the game in the sixth inning. Jason Kipnis tallied a single and a double for a multi-hit performance. Ian Anderson struck out nine while allowing one run over 5.0 innings in his fourth rehab start with Gwinnett. Dylan Lee (W, 4-1) earned the win by tossing a scoreless eighth inning, while Jacob Webb (S, 6) negotiated around a leadoff triple in the ninth inning by striking out three straight Sounds (52-45) to record the save.
The Stripers earned their first-ever win at Nashville after being swept in the Music City from May 18-23. Rosario has had five straight multi-RBI games, knocking in 13 runs over those five games. After tossing the scoreless ninth, Webb is a perfect 6-for-6 in save situations for the Stripers in 2021.
Gwinnett and Nashville play again Wednesday at 8:05 p.m. at First Horizon Park. LHP Kyle Muller (3-2, 3.42 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Dylan File (1-2, 5.47 ERA) for the Sounds.
