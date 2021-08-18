LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Eddie Rosario smashed a fifth-inning grand slam to lift the Gwinnett Stripers to a 4-1 victory over the Louisville Bats on Wednesday night at Louisville Slugger Field.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth, Rosario sent a 1-2 pitch from Michael Mariot (L, 3-4) over the right field wall to make it 4-0 in favor of Gwinnett (52-40).
Kyle Muller (W, 3-2) allowed just one unearned run on one hit over six innings in his first start for Gwinnett since being optioned by Atlanta on Aug. 13. Cristian Pache went 2-for-3 with two singles, a walk and a run scored. Jesse Biddle, Trevor Kelley, and Dylan Lee (S, 1) combined to strike out five over three scoreless, hitless innings.
Rosario’s grand slam — Gwinnett’s eighth of the year — was his first homer since going deep for Cleveland on July 4 vs. Houston. Pache is now batting .348 (16-for-46) with 10 runs in August. Over his last six Gwinnett starts, Muller is 3-1 with a 1.41 ERA (5 ER in 32.0 IP), 0.78 WHIP, and .147 BAA. Lee has not allowed a run in his last six appearances (7.1 IP) with the Stripers.
Gwinnett plays at Louisville at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Kyle Wright (4-4, 3.64 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Bo Takahashi (3-6, 4.50 ERA) for the Bats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.