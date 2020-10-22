The Georgia Swarm announced Thursday that head coach Ed Comeau and assistant coach Sean Ferris have signed three-year contract extensions.
Their new contracts run through the 2023 season.
“We are extremely excited to have Ed and Sean back for another three-year run as we compete for additional NLL (National Lacrosse League) championships,” Swarm owner and general manager John Arlotta said. “They have won a number of championships, including winning the 2017 NLL Championship with the Swarm. Their proven track record, along with a talented Swarm roster, give us great optimism for the future.”
Comeau and Ferris have led the Swarm since the team’s inaugural season in Georgia in 2016, assisted by Blaine Harrison in 2016 and Dan Ladouceur from 2017-20. Since then, the Swarm have a regular season win-loss record of 51-33, won the franchise’s first NLL Cup in 2017, and have advanced to the postseason each season with the exception of the 2019-20 season, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Comeau became the third-winningest coach in NLL history in the 2019-20 season, his 21st season in the NLL, with a 105-65 record. His 61.8 win percentage is only eclipsed by Les Bartley’s 71 percent (minimum 100 games coached). He is a six-time NLL Cup winner, with his win with the Swarm his second as a head coach. The Hamilton, Ontario native has also won the prestigious Les Bartley Award – recognizing the NLL’s Head Coach of the Year – twice, in 2007 with the Rochester Knighthawks and in 2017 with the Swarm.
“I’m thankful to John and Andy Arlotta for believing in our team and our staff,” Comeau said. “I’m very happy to be a part of a team and organization that is focused on all of the things necessary to be successful. We’re looking forward to getting back on the floor in 2021 and trying to win another championship in Georgia.”
Ferris has worked alongside Comeau for over a decade in the NLL, including time together with the Toronto Rock, Rochester Knighthawks, New York/Orlando Titans, and Colorado Mammoth. He was the head scout for the Rock from 1999-2004, in which the Rock won four Champion’s Cup titles. He was one of Comeau’s assistant coaches in 2007 on the Knighthawks, winning his fifth Champion’s Cup. Out of Burlington, Ontario, Ferris coaches the Swarm’s defensive unit.
“I’m happy to be back with a great organization, starting from the top with John and Andy Arlotta to the front office and players,” Ferris said. “I’m looking forward to being around for another three years and bringing the Swarm another championship.”
