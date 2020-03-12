The ECHL, following the lead of the NHL and AHL, suspended operations Thursday.
The NBA was the first to make the decision to halt play amid COVID-19 concerns Wednesday. The NHL announced similar measures Thursday afternoon and the dominos continued to fall throughout the day.
“As the on-going developments regarding COVID-19 in North America continue and precautionary measures ensue to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the ECHL has suspended the 2019-20 season for the safety of our fans, players and employees,” the league said in its official release. “The ECHL and its member teams continue to work with national and local health officials and local governance to monitor the situation. In the interim, we encourage those in the ECHL community to take precautions and stay safe during this time.”
The Atlanta Gladiators have just 11 games remaining in the regular season. They occupy the fourth and final playoff spot in the South Division, two points ahead of Orlando and one point behind Greenville.
Atlanta, surging with a record of 8-0-1-1 in its last 10 games, was scheduled to play in Greenville on Friday and Sunday.
