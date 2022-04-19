The ECHL announced Tuesday that the Atlanta Gladiators' Jeff Pyle is the 2021-22 recipient of the John Brophy Award as the league’s Coach of the Year.
The John Brophy Award is the trophy presented annually to the ECHL coach selected to have contributed the most to his team’s success as selected in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members. The trophy is named for John Brophy, who won a record three ECHL titles with Hampton Roads in 1991, 1992 and 1998, and was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2009.
Dan Watson of Toledo finished second in the voting, followed by Reading’s Kirk MacDonald, Nick Luukko of Jacksonville and Rapid City’s Scott Burt.
"I can't think of anyone more deserving of this award than Jeff Pyle," said Gladiators president Jerry James. "He has been a cornerstone of this organization for decades, and this season he has built one of the franchise's most successful teams. I am certain that Jeff would have received this recognition earlier if we didn’t have a shortened 2019-20 season."
Pyle led the Gladiators to a second-place finish in the South Division with a record of 43-23-5, the team’s first 40-plus win season since 2012-13, and their first appearance in the Kelly Cup Playoffs since 2018. Atlanta finished the regular season tied for the league lead with 25 home wins (25-10-1).
Pyle is the second Gladiators coach to win the award but the first Gladiators coach to win sole possession of the mantle. John Wroblewski was named a co-recipient of the ECHL's Coach of the Year award following the 2011-12 season.
Pyle has compiled an overall ECHL record of 580-452-122 in 16 seasons with Mobile, Evansville and Gwinnett/Atlanta and ranks second all-time in ECHL history with 1,137 games coached and 580 wins. In addition to his ECHL coaching experience, he has also served as head coach for the American Hockey League’s Texas Stars and the Southern Professional Hockey League’s Evansville Thunderbolts.
