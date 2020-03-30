The ECHL and its member teams, including the Atlanta Gladiators, are mourning the loss of league co-founder, and 2008 ECHL Hall of Fame inductee, Henry Brabham.
Brabham passed away at the age of 90. The ECHL regular-season championship trophy, the Henry Brabham Cup, is named in his honor.
“On behalf of June and myself, we extend our deepest condolences to Henry’s wife, Sarah, and his family, as we spent countless hours together working to build the ECHL,” said ECHL commissioner emeritus Patrick Kelly. “His vision to form this League has helped advance a lot of people’s careers in professional hockey and he will deeply missed.”
In the summer of 1988, Brabham, along with Bill Coffey, traveled up and down the east coast in search of cities and arenas to host teams for the inaugural season of the ECHL in 1988-89. The League’s first season featured five teams, three of which were owned by Brabham, including the legendary Johnstown Chiefs, who were the last original ECHL team to play in their original city. The dedication of the Virginia businessman was crucial to the league surviving to span from coast-to-coast while advancing more than 670 players and countless coaches, on-ice officials and front office personnel to the National Hockey League.
“There is no question in my mind, that without Henry Brabham, there is no ECHL,” said Ryan Crelin, commissioner of the ECHL. “It is a tremendously sad day for the League as we lose one of our founding members, but this is also an opportunity to be thankful for his commitment to the sport of hockey and his willingness to create the foundation for what the ECHL has become.”
Brabham was part of the inaugural inductee class into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2008, along with Patrick J. Kelly, Chris Valicevic and Nick Vitucci.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.