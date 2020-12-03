Parkview Panthers (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Eric Godfree
Record: 7-3
Last week: Beat Camden County 24-17 in overtime
East Coweta Indians (2-AAAAAAA)
Coach: John Small
Record: 9-1
Last week: Beat Marietta 37-28
Parkview’s second-round game in the Class AAAAAAA football playoffs won’t be an easy one at East Coweta, which bounced defending state champion Marietta last week in the first round. Only a 28-14 loss at Norcross on Sept. 18 has prevented the Indians, coached by longtime South Gwinnett coach Small, from an unbeaten season.
East Coweta has no shortage of offensive playmakers, led by Jayden Bolton and Trey Bowles, who combined for 270 yards in the first-round win.
Parkview was in control of its playoff opener against Camden County for the better part of three quarters last Friday. It led 10-0 at halftime and 17-0 after the first possession of the third quarter. But Camden scored late in the third and twice more in the fourth to force overtime, where Cody Brown’s third touchdown was the game-winner. Brown carried the load all game with 43 carries for 278 yards for Parkview, which made the state semifinals last year.
These two teams haven’t played since 2002, when they played twice in the now-imploded Georgia Dome. Parkview won 21-0 in the Corky Kell Classic that year, then repeated the feat with a 24-0 win in the state semifinals. Godfree was a Parkview assistant at the time.
The Collins Hill-Denmark winner awaits the winner of this game. Parkview would be on the road for the Elite Eight regardless of who wins Collins Hill and Denmark.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Parkview won 24-0 in 2002
Location: East Coweta High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.