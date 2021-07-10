Norcross linebacker Zakye Barker, a rising senior, has committed to the East Carolina University football program.
The 5-foot-11, 230-pounder was an all-state selection by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association as a junior, as well as a first-team all-county selection by the Daily Post and the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett. He also was a first-team All-Region 7-AAAAAAA pick after helping the Blue Devils to the Class AAAAAAA semifinals.
Barker, who maintains a 3.8 GPA, made 155 tackles (37 for losses) and had eight sacks last season.
