ALPHARETTA — With a rookie pitcher taking the mound in a winner-take-all Game 3 of its first-round Class AAAAAAA state baseball playoff series on the road at Denmark, a quick start was imperative for North Gwinnett.
The Bulldogs obliged by plating six in the top of the first inning, which helped cure any anxieties said rookie pitcher — freshman Ryan Hall — and anyone else might have had and helped them fight off a late charge to come away with an 11-6 win Thursday at Dane Field.
Hall battled through 3 2/3 innings in his first varsity mound appearance and added a hit and two RBIs at the plate, while his catcher Koa Kloehs, Eli Pitts, Tyler Bak and Cameron Collins paced a 15-hit attack to move North (17-16) to the series win, and a berth in the second-round next week at Campbell.
And it was the six-run first inning that set the tone.
“We had a feeling that this had the potential to be one of those (high-scoring playoff) games,” North coach Ryan Moity said. “After (the doubleheader split Wednesday) night, we talked a lot (Thursday) about how important the first inning is. … We made it a positive for our guys to understand how important it was to set a tone for the game.
“We had a plan. We had an approach, and the guys executed it unbelievably. Six runs in the first, we knew that wouldn't necessarily be enough and we had to keep our foot on the gas, but that was a great way to start it.”
Pitts got the initial outburst started by driving a pitch over the head of Denmark centerfielder Kyle Hensley to the base of the wall for a leadoff double, went to third on a double by Bak and eventually trotted home on a sacrifice fly by Edwin Bowman for a quick 1-0 lead.
It looked like the Bulldogs might squander a chance to add one when Denmark starter Jacob Kruger retired the next two hitters, but after Erik Parker and Gavin Zoeller drew two-out walks, Kloehs had other ideas.
The junior catcher rifled a single up the middle and into center field to bring home Bak and Parker, while Hall followed with a two-run double and Collins tacked on another run with a single.
When the smoke cleared, North had batted around, with six of those hitters eventually coming around to score for a 6-0 lead.
It was just what Moity had in mind with such a young pitcher taking the mound with the season on the line.
“He hasn't touched the mound for us all year,” Moity said of Hall. “This was his first week of putting the (varsity) uniform on. He's been with us for two years in our seventh- and eighth-grade feeder program, and he just has an unbelievable mentality. He's a bulldog. He competes. We have a lot of trust in him and he came out and did what we asked him to do.”
That competitiveness came in handy after Denmark (22-11) quickly answered with back-to-back doubles by Connor McGinn and Francesco Capocci to lead off the game and get on the board at 6-1.
The Danes eventually loaded the bases with two outs before the freshman right-hander induced an inning-ending grounder to third from Chris Bradburn to limit the damage to just the one run, and earn high praise from his catcher.
“We wanted to give him a lot of runs and a lot of support,” Kloehs said of Hall. “It was his first varsity start, a big game, Game 3. We wanted to give him all the support we could. … And then (in) the bottom of the first, him getting out of that bases-loaded jam was huge.”
Hall got into a little more trouble an inning later that wasn't all his own doing after a single by Jamie Myers and a two-base outfield error placed a runner on third with only one out.
Once again, however, he limited the damage to just a single run — this one unearned — on McGinn's sacrifice fly to keep the North lead fairly comfortable at 6-2.
After a two-run single by Pitts extended the lead to 8-2 in the top of the third, Hall and the Bulldogs got a huge break in the bottom of the inning after Sammy Leis led off getting hit by a pitch, followed by a single from Hinsley.
Landon Armstrong the sent a hard-hit ball to the right side that appeared ticketed for the hole between first and second, only to have it clip Hinsley on his way to second base, causing a dead ball and an automatic out.
Though Brody Wheeler blooped a single to left to load the bases with one out, Hall wriggled out of the mess by inducing Bradburn into an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play to keep North comfortably in front.
“We caught a break there,” Moity said of the play in which Hinsley was hit with Armstrong's grounder. “I'd like to think you create your own breaks, and in this game, crazy things happen every day in baseball.
“That was for sure a break for us. That didn't end the inning, … so our guys did a great job of taking advantage of that break that we caught and grinding out of that inning. … Sometimes it's good to be lucky, I guess.”
Hall (1-0) eventually battled his way through 3 2/3 innings, scattering seven hits and just the one earned run with a strikeout before giving way to the bullpen before North created more breathing room for itself with another clutch hit from its catcher in the fifth.
A Kloehs liner with two outs in the inning cleared the bases and tallied three more runs — his third, fourth and fifth RBI of the day — to balloon the Bulldogs' lead to 11-2.
“I got a double on a first-pitch fastball the previous at bat,” said Kloehs, who finished the day 3-for-4. “So I knew I was going to get some junk first pitch or second pitch. I saw (Denmark reliever Garrett Powers') hand move a little bit on the first pitch, and I knew it was a curveball, and I took it. Then I saw his hand not move on the second, and I'm like, 'I'm just going to swing for it.' I was sitting on the fastball.”
Those three runs proved to be critical, as Denmark rallied for four runs in the bottom of the inning, ignited by a lead-off solo home run from Hinsley and keyed by an RBI doubles from Bradburn and McGinn that sandwiched Hayden Fox's RBI ground out, to pull the Danes to within 11-6.
However, Zoeller, who started Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader and got the win, came on to extinguish the rally before pitching around a hit in both the sixth and seventh innings to close out his second save of the season, and the series.
In addition to Kloehs, North also got a big day at the plate from Pitts (2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI), Bak (3-for-4, SB), Parker (2-for-3) and Collins (3-for-3, RBI).
