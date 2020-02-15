DULUTH — There was no let up from the Georgia Swarm this time.
One month after losing a four-goal fourth quarter lead in a road game against the New York Riptide, the Swarm made sure to bury that same opponent back at Infinite Energy Arena on Saturday night.
In fact, they buried them before the game even reached halftime.
The Swarm (5-3) beat the league-worst Riptide (1-9) 14-9 in a game that wasn’t even as close as the score, powered by a second quarter scoring avalanche that chased New York goalie Alex Buque less than five minutes into the quarter. The Swarm matched their season high for goals in a game with 14, and secured their longest winning streak of the season at three. They also gained some much-needed revenge against an opponent they let one slip away against in their last meeting.
“This was a divisional game against a team we lost to,” Swarm head coach Ed Comeau said. “And it was a game we had control of. That hurt. Most importantly, we need to keep winning to keep up with the teams in our division. We also knew that they were a young team and weren’t going to quit.”
The Riptide briefly held a 1-0 lead in the early minutes, but after that it was all about the Georgia scoring parade. Zed Williams got it started with two goals in the space of 2:58, but the first quarter ended with the score still tight at 2-1.
Only 4:53 later the score was 7-2, and the Riptide made a change in goal.
Jordan Hall scored a magnificent goal on the opening possession of the second quarter, leaping from behind the net to slide his stick just underneath the crossbar and make it 3-1 Swarm.
The highlight reel effort from Hall got the rest of the offense going, and Zach Miller was the next one to find the net less than a minute later. The run was briefly interrupted when Tyler Digby scored his second goal of the game for the Riptide, but Myles Thompson, Jason Noble and Lyle Thompson all scored in quick succession to end Buque’s night.
Gowah Abrams checked in as the new netminder for the visitors, but he didn’t do much to get in the way of the Swarm’s second quarter firing line.
Georgia scored four more times before halftime, and it was four different scorers. Alex Crepinsek greeted Abrams with a breakaway tally, followed by markers from Adam Wiedemann and Jordan MacIntosh. Randy Staats ended the half in style by cashing in on a power play, making the score 11-3 going into the locker room.
It was a second quarter for the ages, as the Swarm got nine goals from nine different players. In total for the night, 10 different players found the net, and 14 recorded at least a point.
“That was definitely the best 15 minutes we’ve played all year,” Swarm goalie Mike Poulin said. “We did all the little things right. We won the majority of the face-offs and loose balls, and our offense was clicking. We were swinging the ball left to right, and that’s what pays off in the fourth quarter. When their defense is moving around, when their goalie is moving around, it gets you tired. I just thought it was a complete second quarter.”
The win was also the 39th of Poulin’s career, making him the all-time leader in Swarm history. He also passed Steve Dietrich for sixth on the NLL’s all-time saves list.
“It’s been three and a half seasons,” Poulin said. “Thirty-nine, that’s something I think our whole team should be proud of. Those are 10+ win seasons, and those aren’t easy to do in this league. I am of that the goalie, but I’ll deflect all the attention to the defense in front of me and the offense putting the ball in the net.”
New York came out of halftime looking better at both ends of the field, but the damage was already done. The Riptide outscored the Swarm 3-1 in the third quarter, and got the opening goal of the fourth quarter to draw within five. It was the closest they had been in almost 30 minutes of action, but the Swarm made sure to finish the game out this time.
They matched their season high in goals with 8:11 remaining when Lyle Thompson squeezed a shot just above Abrams’ left shoulder, a goal that killed the comeback before it ever really got going.
The Swarm will look to keep the hot streak going at home next Saturday against the Calgary Roughnecks.
“We expect a close-checking, physical game,” Comeau said. “They’re a good team. They’re well-coached, they battle hard. We’re looking forward to it. They’re in a tough division like we are, and they’re trying to climb the ranks. It’s two teams that are really desperate, and it’ll be a good sense of urgency to get the win.”
