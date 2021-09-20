NCAA Football: South Carolina at Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) catches a pass for a touchdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Sanford Stadium.

 Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports

The Saturday, Oct. 2, Southeastern Conference football game between Georgia and Arkansas in Athens got an early start time, it was announced Monday.

The game will kick off at noon and will be televised by ESPN, according to an announcement Monday by the SEC office.

Georgia’s all-time record on ESPN is 54-34-1.

