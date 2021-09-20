urgent Early start announced for Georgia-Arkansas football From Staff Reports Sep 20, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) catches a pass for a touchdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Saturday, Oct. 2, Southeastern Conference football game between Georgia and Arkansas in Athens got an early start time, it was announced Monday.The game will kick off at noon and will be televised by ESPN, according to an announcement Monday by the SEC office. Georgia’s all-time record on ESPN is 54-34-1. Recommended for you +11 Heartwarming stories about dogs saving humans' lives Stacker compiled a list of 10 heartwarming stories about dogs saving humans' lives. Click for more. Success! 