LOUISVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers mashed three home runs in the opening three innings to take a 4-2 victory over the Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field on Tuesday night.
Johan Camargo’s two-run jolt over the right center field wall (11) off Hunter Greene (L, 3-6) gave Gwinnett a 2-0 lead in the first frame. Ryan Goins (5) and Orlando Arcia (17) added solo shots in the second and third innings, respectively, to extend the Stripers’ lead to 4-0.
Arcia led the way for the Stripers (51-40) offensively, finishing 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Ian Anderson struck out six over 4 1/3 scoreless innings in his third rehab start with Gwinnett. Thomas Burrows (W, 3-0) earned the win after tossing 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief, while Sean Newcomb (S, 3) retired the side in order for the save in the ninth inning.
Camargo is now batting .319 (15-for-47) with two doubles, two triples, two homers, nine RBIs and nine runs in 13 August games. Arcia has reached base safely in 57 of 64 Gwinnett games this season. He also leads the Stripers with 17 home runs. Newcomb is now 3-for-3 in save opportunities and has not allowed a run over his last five innings pitched (four appearances).
Gwinnett and Louisville play again Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. LHP Kyle Muller (2-2, 3.92 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Michael Mariot (3-3, 3.36 ERA) for the Bats.
