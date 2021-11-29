After a four-game sample this season, the perception of Dacula’s football wasn’t great.
The Falcons endured a three-game losing streak after a season-opening win over Tucker, falling in lopsided games to to teams that became Class AAAAAAA quarterfinalists — 44-7 to Brookwood and 35-7 to Mill Creek. They followed that up with a 24-21 loss to Mountain View, another AAAAAAA playoff team, dropping to 1-4 on the season.
“We played Mill Creek and Brookwood and got blown out back to back, and we lost to Mountain View and people crossed us off this year,” said first-year Dacula head coach Casey Vogt, whose team is now 9-4. “They didn’t realize how much heart and determination our players have and how hard they play.”
Dacula’s players and coaches didn’t panic during the rough patch, and instead they turned the season around in a big way to reach Friday’s AAAAAA semifinals, where they play at Hughes in south Atlanta. It is a familiar position for the program, which is in the state semifinals for the third time in four seasons.
After the disappointing loss to Mountain View, the Falcons responded by taking a 54-6 halftime lead over Lanier in the Region 8-AAAAAA opener.
They have won eight of nine games heading into this week — the only loss in that span was to Buford in Game 10, which decided the region title. Their postseason run features wins over Pope (36-12), previously unbeaten Brunswick (29-21) and Johns Creek (35-0) in last Friday’s quarterfinals.
“The biggest thing (to turning the season around) is (the players) really started to gel together and really started to care for each other,” Vogt said. “You do those things and it’s important to them, then you’ve got a chance to win some games. That’s why you’re sitting here in the Final Four. … I don’t know we’re the most talented team left, but we’ve found a way to win.”
One of the most talented teams remaining is Hughes (12-1), the 4-AAAAAA champion thanks to a 31-24 win over Westlake (it routed its other region opponents). The Panthers have won 12 straight games since a 7-6 loss to Newton in the season opener. They edged Allatoona 6-0 in Game 2, and they have put up big offensive numbers since the first two games. The team that slowed down that high-scoring attack the best of late comes from Dacula’s region — Shiloh hung tough in a 28-8, second-round loss.
Hughes got back on track in last week’s quarterfinals with a 48-7 rout of Northside-Warner Robins, where Vogt was defensive coordinator last season before being hired at Dacula. Vogt saw the Panthers last year when his Northside team lost 27-0 in the first round.
“For us, obviously we’ve seen Buford, Mill Creek and Brookwood, and they are on that same level skill-wise,” Vogt said of Hughes. “They’re a very talented football team.”
Hughes returns plenty from its 2020 team, which lost 44-15 in the quarterfinals at Buford, though the Wolves’ coaches were impressed with the Panthers’ talent in last year's Elite Eight.
Among those returning players is sophomore quarterback Prentiss Noland, a 6-foot-2 left-hander who threw two second-half TD passes against Buford last year. Noland, who already boasts offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Ole Miss and others, has thrown for 2,225 yards and 29 touchdowns behind a line that features Bo Hughley, a 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive tackle committed to Georgia. Running back Antonio Martin, a 5-11, 205-pound Georgia Tech commit, has rushed for 786 yards and 13 TDs while splitting the carries with other backs.
Noland spreads the ball around to a variety of playmakers like Armani Tookes (37 catches, 569 yards, eight TDs), Rodney Shelley (32-579-7), Terrance Love (26-364-5) and tight end Jelani Thurman (27-410-6), a 6-6, 230-pound junior who is four-star recruit with offers from the likes of Florida State, Georgia Tech and LSU. Love, also a four-star junior, has an offer list that includes Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Texas A&M.
Several of those players are in key roles on a stout Hughes defense that is led by 6-3, 220-pound linebacker Michael Watson, whose 152 tackles lead the team by a great margin.
“We have to take care of the football and we can’t give up explosive plays,” Vogt said. “If you do those two things, you’re in the ball game. And we have to muster a run game because they’re really good on the defensive line.”
Dacula has been successful in that regard for much of its season. Noseguard Jonathan Williams was a defensive standout again last week — “I don’t know if Johns Creek blocked him once,” Vogt said — Colin Seymour has been consistent on the defensive line as well. Moussa Barry and Festus Davies also are two-way impact players, joining the Falcons’ most heralded two-way threat, Kyle Efford.
Efford has stood out at linebacker, his primary position at Georgia Tech next season, but he also has been the team’s biggest offensive threat as both a running back and quarterback. In the Johns Creek win, the senior had an interception return for a TD, rushed for three TDs, was 2-for-2 passing and had a punt downed inside the 5-yard line. He averaged 15 offensive touches in the early stages of the season, but his usage on that side of the ball has increased as the games have grown in importance.
“Against Brunswick, (Efford) carried 27 times and he said he could have carried it another 15 if he needed to,” Vogt said. “One of the things we wanted was for him to be fresh when we got into the playoffs and he’s been on all cylinders in the playoffs. When he’s on all cylinders, we’ve got a chance.”
Dacula is aiming for its first trip to the state finals, which will be held Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium. The Falcons are 0-5 all-time in state semifinal games.
