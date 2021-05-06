LOGANVILLE – Grayson struck early in both ends of their second-round Class AAAAAAA state baseball playoff doubleheader against North Cobb and rolled to a sweep with wins of 3-2 and 15-9 Wednesday at Grayson.
Henry Hunter finished the doubleheader 4-for-5 with three walks and smacked a three-run home run in Game 2 to help the Rams (27-6), who advance to the state quarterfinals, where they will travel to Forsyth Central next week.
Tyler Gray allowed just one run with a strikeout in five innings to get the win in the opener, with Ryan Mahoney pitching around a run in the final two innings with a strikeout to pick up the save.
De'Yon Cannon, Hunter, Grady Bryant and Kam Byrd each had two hits for the game, with Cannon driving in a pair of run and Bryant adding an RBI.
In the nightcap, the Rams scored at least one run in each of the first six innings, including nine in the first three innings, and finished the game with 17 hits.
Hunter had a triple to go along with his homer in Game 2, while Cannon added two hits and two RBIs, Anthony Polanco had three hits and three RBIs, Byrd also had three hits and Justin Bogard, Blane Holliday and Jimmy Lipsey finished with two hits apiece.
Jayson Barber picked up the win with 3 2/3 scoreless and hitless innings out of the bullpen with a strikeout. Lipsey also added two scoreless innings with a strikeout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.